Market leading ISP, Axxess celebrates 25 years in business in award winning fashion

Axxess has retained its market-leading position by earning their clients’ trust in offering excellent choice, value and service in a sector that has grown massively since the company was established.

South Africa’s broadband market has experienced a rapid expansion with more than 120 players in the market.

The ISP sector has become highly competitive with more choice for tech savvy consumers.

Top Fibre provider

MyBroadband recently recognised Axxess as a top provider for Fibre in South Africa rated for excellent service levels and high customer satisfaction ratings.

Signing up for Axxess Fibre has proved popular with consumers as Axxess fibre includes a free VoIP number with R50 monthly call time, per-second billing with no hidden costs, free calls to other Axxess VoIP numbers anywhere in the world, and zero monthly subscription costs or rental fees.

Best LTE provider

Axxess was recently recognised as the best performing ISP for LTE, receiving Telkom’s Consumer Award as the best LTE on-biller for the second year running.

This makes Axxess the biggest seller of LTE services in Telkom’s on-biller channel for ISPs in the country.

Consumers are loving the flexibility of the Axxess Uncapped LTE packages as they offer connectivity on-the-go and can instead be self-installed by anyone – giving you a great connection and an excellent alternative to fibre.

25 years of leading the market

As one of South Africa’s leading ISPs, Axxess has won people’s hearts with world-class service, and continues pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a client-centric company that offers the best service and value to its customer base.

In an ever connected world, clients have peace of mind, as they have access to a fully managed 24 x 7 technical support call centre that ensure clients can speak to one of the highly skilled Support team.

“What’s of utmost importance to us is being there for our clients, and to continue investing in new systems and technologies to help us give our clients the full Axxess experience”, said Andrew Simpson, CEO of Axxess.

In line with investing in new technologies, they recently shook up the industry by launching Axxess 5G which is the fastest wireless Internet connectivity solution they have on offer.

With speeds of up to 500Mbps, Axxess 5G is suited for both Home and Business connectivity and can be used as a Fibre alternative in the Home, an option for a primary business connection or as a business backup solution.

If you need to take your gaming, entertainment, and productivity to the next, Axxess 5G is available in three exciting packages to choose from, the 5G Pro, the 5G Pro+ and the 5G Ultra with prices starting from only R759p/m.

The Axxess success story: where it all began

In the 25 years they’ve been operating, they have won the best ISP in South Africa for a record 5 times, but the Axxess story began in a one-bedroom flat in 1997 in the city of Gqeberha.

The company was founded by Franco Barbalich with the aim of connecting South Africans with affordable Internet.

When they started out, they only offered Website Hosting and Design with their first website also serving as a search engine.

They soon after expanded their product offering to Dial-up Internet and Analog leased lines using their four Internet cafes situated in Westbourne Road, Central; Humeway Shopping Centre, Humerail; Newton Park and Linton Arcade, Linton Grange.

As the company grew, their product range grew even further with them offering Diginet lines, Satellite Internet, ADSL, Fibre, 3G, LTE and now recently 5G.

Between 2007 and 2008, Axxess moved from their Internet cafes to their new headquarters where they are still situated, with over 200 employees who are the heartbeat of the company.

They introduced the Axxess Reseller programme which has grown in leaps over the years as their range of products grew.

With an going commitment to innovate, and deliver value and choice with great service, Axxess has your internet-related needs covered – that’s why they are the Everything Internet ISP.