Bitmart unveils South Africa’s first utility-backed NFT

Bitmart is launching South Africa’s first utility-backed NFT in the form of an exciting card game.

It provides an easy way for any South African to get into NFTs and cryptocurrency investing, as well as for more advanced NFT and cryptocurrency investors looking to increase their earnings.

Not only will you be purchasing a valuable NFT asset, you will also receive yields that you can claim through Bitmart’s intuitive interface.

Here’s how it works.

NFT tokens

When buying into the Bitmart NFT ecosystem, you first purchase an Access Token from Opensea.io. You can also purchase an Access Token with Rands on the Bitmart website here.

Then, after you have bought your NFT Access token, you can head over to Opensea.io and buy your yield tokens here, or if you prefer to pay with Rands you can buy them directly on Bitmart’s website here – you will need 1 Access Token per wallet to claim monthly yields on your yield tokens.

These are available for 0.05 ETH and provide you with entry into the Bitmart NFT platform.

You can then maximise your earnings by buying Yield Tokens – each of which is a card that has a rating from one to 10.

The Yield Tokens range from R2,500 to R25,000 based on each card’s level. For example: a level one card will cost R2,500, while a level four card will cost R10,000.

Owning several Yield Tokens will let you build a card deck, which will be playable in a fun virtual board game.

Each card has an attack/defence value on each of its four sides and your goal is to position each of your cards on the board alongside an enemy card so that its attack/defence value exceeds that of the enemy.

In the example below, Blockchain Kaptein would defeat Deep Sea Dave because his 9 attack/defence rating outscores Deep Sea Dave’s rating of 3.

The player with the most cards converted to his colour wins the round and best out of 3 wins the match.

A physical printed version of the game will also become available soon for offline play.

Investment benefits

Alongside their use in a virtual board game, each Yield Token represents an investment into an NFT that provides real returns.

This is possible thanks to a significant portion of the money used to buy each Yield Token being invested into Crypto Mining, Yield Farming, Staking and Decentralized Finance Protocols – The yields are paid out in Matic on the Polygon Chain which is where these NFT cards are minted.

The investments are done by Bitmart’s team of cryptocurrency experts and follows a strict investment strategy that optimizes the combination between Crypto Mining, staking and yield farming to generate the highest returns possible.

A portion of these yields will then be claimable by NFT owners each month in accordance with the amount of their existing Yield Tokens in the pool; the more yield tokens you own, the higher your stake in the rewards.

Great returns

In month one, the income that Bitmart paid out to NFT holders was 6% APY, while for month two it was 6.12%.

The reason that this percentage can keep growing is that Bitmart replenishes the capital pool all the time with its mining share.

It never pays out this mining capital – it simply compounds all the time.

Another great benefit of Bitmart’s yield system is that if someone doesn’t claim for 12 months, their yields will be returned to the capital pool – which benefits all NFT owners.

Begin your NFT journey – and win big

Bitmart’s NFT offering gives you the best of both worlds – you have the opportunity to buy an NFT that you can hold onto as an investment, while also generating monthly yields that effectively serve as interest for owning your tokens.

This is a great opportunity to be an early adopter, so click here to get your Bitmart NFT access token.

Bitmart is also running a competition where anyone who has bought one of its NFTs has the opportunity to win a free yield token to add to their collection.

If you’d like to learn more about this competition, register here.