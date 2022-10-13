Micro Focus Data Protector – Robust data resilience for South African businesses

Micro Focus Data Protector is a cutting-edge technology that provides businesses with impressive data resilience capabilities.

It is the ideal tool if you want to back up your important business data and then recover it should you be attacked by malicious parties.

Data Protector is easy to use and integrate into your business, as all relevant scheduling and control takes places through a single management interface.

You can monitor your compliance and backup statuses quickly and efficiently, and because the tool is simple to use you don’t need to allocate large resources to keep it running smoothly.

Data Protector also supports automated disaster recovery – which lets you collect relevant environmental information at the time of backup and have it automatically implemented as soon as any recovery services are required.

Versatile functionality

Most data protection and backup solutions can’t support the vast range of data and storage types your business could be using.

Micro Focus Data Protector stands out thanks to its support all types of data and storage – keeping your important processes running smoothly in every situation.

You can recover important virtual and physical data from the cloud, and can access legacy data from disks and tapes.

It also supports an incredible range of mission-critical applications and databases, such as Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft SQL, Oracle, SAP, SAP HANA, IBM Db2, Sybase ASE, PostgreSQL, and MySQL – while providing application-aware backup and recovery solutions for all of these tools.

Additionally, Data Protector fully integrates with virtualization platforms like VMware vSphere and MS Hyper-V to provide protection schemes like local and remote snapshot backup and recovery.

This flexibility means you don’t need to worry about implementing new tools into your organization – any new data or storage types will be supported by Micro Focus Data Protector.

Comprehensive security

Micro Focus has integrated a robust security model into Data Protector, too, meaning your backups are always protected from malicious parties.

Your backups are encrypted both during storage and while they are being transferred, and the solution is Common Criteria certified – an independent evaluation standard covering multiple security requirements.

Contact Axiz for more

Axiz is a leading technology distributor that offers vast industry knowledge to vendors and partners across Africa.

It has partnered with Micro Focus to provide South African businesses with the technology provider’s cutting-edge solutions like Data Protector, and has the expertise to help your organization take advantage of its full potential.

Click here to learn more about Micro Focus Data Protector from Axiz.