Dell Technologies Forum is back to help build your next breakthrough – Register now

The highly anticipated Dell Technologies Forum South Africa will take place on 10 November and will be held once again as an in-person event at the Kyalami Convention Centre.

The Dell Technologies Forum will bring together business leaders and industry experts to share insights on how technology can help shape the future success of businesses in the country.

It will also showcase the endless possibilities for innovation and the solutions that will lead to breakthroughs for organisations.

Forum highlights include:

Doug Woolley, General Manager of Dell Technologies South Africa, will highlight the local findings from the Dell Breakthrough Study. The study provides insights from 40+ countries and explores the idea that true, sustainable breakthrough transformation happens at the intersection of people and technology

Siya Xuza is this year’s featured speaker. Siya is a South African scientist, energy-engineering expert, entrepreneur and Harvard engineering graduate. He is the founder and managing director of Galactic Energy Ventures, an investment company focused on the energy needs of emerging markets

Guests at the forum will also be given insight into the launched Solar Community Hubs in South Africa, an exciting advancement of the former Solar Learning Lab programme to connect more community members with technology, health and education resources.

“Dell is committed to making transformation real for organisations across South Africa and we look forward to the opportunities that the forum presents to not only strengthen our position as trusted advisors to our customers and partners, but also help them chart a successful digital roadmap that will help them build their next breakthrough,” said Doug Woolley, General Manager, Dell Technologies in South Africa.

Whether it is a multi-cloud strategy delivered as-a-service, modernised and secure technologies or enabling AI decision-making at the edge, attendees will discover the possibilities through engaging breakout sessions, interactive experiences and connecting with Dell’s technologists.

The details for the event:

Date: 10 November 2022

10 November 2022 Venue: Kyalami Convention Centre

To find out what innovations will lead to your next breakthrough, register now for the Dell Technologies Forum 2022 and get ready to unleash your innovation.

Watch the video below: