Yealink Teams-certified speakers and headphones – Available from Kathea

Using Microsoft Teams in your organization improves communication and, ultimately, profitability as users have the opportunity to collaborate together no matter where they are.

Yealink is one of a select group of brands that has plenty of its products certified by Microsoft – from its boardroom equipment to its personal equipment.

Many of these great Yealink great products are available in South Africa to make sure local users have the correct equipment to work efficiently based on user profiles.

Yealink MP50

The Yealink MP50 is designed for daily desktop and hot-desking use by offering softphone users a familiar telephonic experience with a user-friendly UI and premium audio performance.

The ergonomic handset and hands-free microphone make the MP50 extremely comfortable to use.

Yealink UH36 Dual Teams

The Yealink UH36 Dual Teams is a USB-wired headset specially designed for Unified Communication, office, and call centre professionals.

It features high-quality audio, exceptional wearing comfort, and proven integration of Yealink IP phones, ensuring that every conversation is a great experience.

Yealink UH34 Dual Teams

The Yealink UH34 is a professional USB-wired headset that offers crystal-clear audio.

Its lightweight form factor makes it comfortable to wear, even for the entire workday.

Enjoy a reliable call experience with softphone clients as the UH34 Dual Teams headset matches perfectly with the Yealink IP phones and gives you optimised audio quality.

Yealink UH34 Lite Dual Teams

The Yealink UH34 Lite is a professional wired USB headset that shares lots in common with the UH34 Dual Teams.

It is also kitted out with a high signal-to-noise ratio speaker and independent cavity design.

Yealink CP900 with Dongle for Teams

The Yealink CP900 is a portable USB/Bluetooth speakerphone with great sound quality – making it ideal for on-the-go meetings of up to 6 people.

This speakerphone integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Teams and comes with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button to easily access the solution’s extensive range of functions.

Get Yealink products from Kathea

Kathea is your partner when it comes to supplying voice, audio-visual, video conferencing, and workspace management products, solutions, and services.

If your company’s work-from-anywhere needs are different from the scenarios that we have outlined in this article, get in touch with Kathea and our Microsoft experts will assist you in choosing the right solution to meet your specific situation.

Click here to get Yealink Microsoft Teams Certified USB Devices.