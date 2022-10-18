Walking the journey with SMMEs – Kabelo Ncholo’s story

The entrepreneurial journey is often lonely as small business owners try to navigate the world of business with minimal support.

From financing, resources, skills, and mentorship, a lot is left wanting in terms of the aid that small, micro, and medium businesses need to thrive.

Getting behind SMMEs is key to the economic prosperity of South Africa.

These businesses employ about 60% of the country’s labour force making them a crucial piece of the economic puzzle.

From equipping small businesses with fit-for-purpose tools and ensuring that SMMEs receive the necessary information to help them easily navigate the world of business, Telkom Business is committed to walking the journey with SMMEs across all sectors of the economy helping them turn their passions into profit.

Kabelo Ncholo’s journey

One entrepreneur who took a leap of faith to turn his dreams into a business is Y-Brand CEO and founder Kabelo Ncholo.

After completing his high school education, he left the North West to pursue a medical degree.

His life plans took a detour and he found himself waiting tables in a Johannesburg restaurant.

It was in this part of his life that he decided to leave his job to start his events and marketing business, helping high schools to host matric dance events.

From that point, through-the-line marketing agency Y-Brand was born.

“I resigned with just R350 in my pocket, which I received as tips. I took the R350 to go and print pamphlets and created a business profile.”

“I approached the very same schools that I used to host at the restaurant, they made me an offer, and that is how the business started.”

Since registering Y-Brand in 2004, one of the most essential tasks for Kabelo was to ensure that his business had secure fixed-line communication.

Telkom’s PABX solution has enabled Y-Brand to establish a reliable communications system that allows the business to deliver the best service to its customers.

“The intention has always been there to create a trustworthy image.”

“Once your business has an established line, clients can trust that you are credible and that you have a direct line that they can contact you through.”

“The more you grow, you can no longer just run the business from your cellphone.”

“Having a fixed line forms a great part of the business support and business operational systems.” Kabelo says.

As a small business owner who started his business with no capital, Kabelo also admits that financial challenges are the greatest hurdle for any small business.

“Small businesses often have to build the plane and make it take off at the same time.”

“For you to play within the macro-projects space, financing these projects would be the biggest barrier for SMMEs.”

In 2022, Telkom launched TelkomLend, which offers fast loans of between R20 000 – R5 000 000 to small business owners.

Such platforms enable SMMEs to easily access funding without needing to meet certain requirements.

Businesses can simply apply online and receive a response within 24-hours.

TelkomLend funding is unsecured and adaptive, which means it does not require any collateral.

Being an ally of the SMME

As a champion of the SMME, Telkom Business seeks to make a meaningful impact on SMMEs, beyond providing connectivity.

Telkom Business Executive: Brand and Consumer, Masingita Mazibuko says “Our purpose is about leaving no man behind.”

“As such, in our offerings and the conversations that we drive, we have to meet the needs of a diverse set of businesses.”

“From a macroeconomic perspective, SMMEs are critical in addressing SA’s economic challenges.”

“Therefore, the role that Telkom plays as a brand is to champion these businesses and ensure that we also shine a spotlight on courageous individuals that have ventured into entrepreneurship.”

In the digital age, small businesses must gain access to the right digital tools that will unlock growth opportunities in the digital economy.

Platforms such as Yep! enable small businesses to register their online profile, market their goods and services to consumers beyond their geographical location and facilitate payments online.

Telkom Business is determined to help small businesses to navigate the digital economy not just through products offerings but also by equipping these businesses with sufficient knowledge that will help them to weather the ups and downs of the entrepreneurial journey.

