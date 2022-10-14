What’s Next – Morne Kroukamp and Brett Bygate unpack Dell Technologies’ focus on being eco-friendly

Morne Kroukamp is a Field Product Marketing Manager at Dell Technologies.

He has worked in the technology industry for over 10 years and is passionate about working with customers to deliver successful business outcomes.

He prioritises building long-term relationships with these customers that are based on trust and integrity.

Brett Bygate is the Dell Technologies Brand Executive at Pinnacle ICT.

He has worked in Pinnacle’s Dell Technologies department for over seven years – first as a Dell Commercial Manager before assuming his current role in February 2019.

Bygate has extensive experience as a product manager and prides himself on using this knowledge to benefit Pinnacle’s partners and customers.

In this episode of What’s Next, Kroukamp and Bygate explain that e-waste is the fastest-growing waste stream in the world, and discuss how responsible technology companies can change this.

Kroukamp then unpacks Dell Technologies’ ongoing journey to net zero emissions, including how the company plans to achieve this, as well as why it is important.

The pair also discuss how Dell Technologies uses sustainable materials both in its products and in its packaging.

They then talk about Concept Luna, before detailing how businesses that use Dell Technologies products benefit from its focus on sustainability.

The full interview with Morne Kroukamp and Brett Bygate is below.