Where to study abroad as a South African postgrad

Studying abroad opens up the world. You get the opportunity to experience new countries and new cultures, meet new people and possibly even emigrate.

Join us for a free, zero-obligation, face-to-face chat about your future.

Sable International’s study abroad advisers are experts in helping students with advice and applications. These are their top picks for international destinations for South Africans.

The UK – complete your master’s in a single year and emigrate

The UK appeals to South Africans because it’s an English-speaking country with a rich history and world-renowned universities.

However, the benefit for postgrads is that courses in the UK are shorter and more intensive than in most countries. This means you can get your master’s in one year rather than the usual two it would take in South Africa.

You’re also permitted to work part-time while you study. So, even with the exchange rate, the UK might be a more affordable option than you think.

Post-Brexit, the UK is encouraging educated workers to remain in the country. Once you’ve completed your studies, you can use the Graduate visa route to stay in the UK for another two years (three if you hold a PhD).

If you find an employer to sponsor you during this time, you can switch to a Skilled Worker visa, which can lead to permanent residency and citizenship. To study your postgrad in the UK, you will need a Student Visa.

To qualify for this visa, you will have to show you’ve been accepted at a university, proof of English language proficiency and proof of funds to pay for both your course and to support yourself.

Ireland – no visa required and unique career opportunities

The major attraction of studying in Ireland for South Africans is that you don’t need a visa to enter the country. This greatly cuts down on costs – not to mention stress.

You will need to register at your local immigration office shortly after you arrive. If your course is longer than three months, you will need to get an Irish Residence Permit (IRP), which is a wallet-sized card to demonstrate you’re in the country legally.

To meet these requirements, you’ll need documentation showing you’ve been offered a place at an educational institution and have paid your fees, have English language proficiency and private health insurance, and that you have sufficient funds to support yourself while you’re in Ireland.

As with the UK, Ireland’s master’s degrees tend to be short and intensive. However, the cost of studying in Ireland is generally lower than in the UK and you’re permitted to work while you study.

Ireland boasts some of the best and oldest universities, but it is also quickly becoming the world’s tech hub.

Five of the Forbes top 10 companies are headquartered there: Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Samsung. Studying in Ireland could lead to unparalleled research and career opportunities.

What’s more, Ireland has a visa similar to the UK’s that allows non-EU/EEA students to remain in Ireland for up to two years to find work post-graduation.

If you can secure work while on this visa, you will then be able to apply for a General Employment Permit or a Critical Skills Employment Permit. Both of these options can lead to permanent residency and eventual citizenship.

Australia – plentiful research and post-study work opportunities

South Africans love Australia for the stunning weather and similar national culture. There’s nothing Australians enjoy more than the great outdoors and spending time with friends and family, gathered around the barbie with a beer and the sport on in the background.

But perhaps the greatest appeal for those seeking to complete their postgrad Down Under is the distinctive environment. You have the opportunity to study plants, animals and history that are entirely unique.

Australian institutions rank among the world’s best by discipline, particularly in engineering and technology, medicine, environmental science, and accounting and finance.

To study in Australia, you’ll need to apply for an Australian Student visa. In this application, you will need to provide evidence that you are enrolled in a course of study at an Australian university, meet the English language requirement and prove that you have enough money to support yourself while staying in Australia.

As a student in Australia, you’re permitted to work while you study. Pre-pandemic, this was limited to up to 40 hours every two weeks in jobs that require only basic skills.

Now, due to labour shortages, Australia has removed the cap on the amount of hours an international student can work until further notice.

Australia offers a range of visas to help keep skilled workers in the country.

Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) – Graduate Work stream for those with a bachelor’s degree, such as a diploma or trade-level certificate, and a qualification relevant to an occupation on the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL).

for those with a bachelor’s degree, such as a diploma or trade-level certificate, and a qualification relevant to an occupation on the Medium and Long-term Strategic Skills List (MLTSSL). Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485) – Post-Study Work stream for those who have graduated from an Australian educational institution within the past six months with a bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate.

for those who have graduated from an Australian educational institution within the past six months with a bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate. Skilled Recognised Graduate visa (subclass 476) , which is specifically aimed at engineering graduates, under the age of 31, who wish to gain up to 18 months of skilled work experience in Australia.

, which is specifically aimed at engineering graduates, under the age of 31, who wish to gain up to 18 months of skilled work experience in Australia. National, state and regional nominated visas, which are given out by the government to those with skills that are currently in short supply in Australia.

If you plan to emigrate to Australia after graduation, it’s important to consider your possible visa options before you begin your studies.

You’ll be able to meet with both study advisers and Australian migration experts at the upcoming Global Citizenship and Emigration Expo to discuss the best path for your particular circumstances.

The US – Affordable options and the largest range of courses

The USA is a giant country. It spans six different time zones and offers thousands of universities and colleges. Students who wish to study in the States are spoilt for choice and you’ll likely be able to find a course that matches your exact specialisation and interests.

The US is particularly appealing for those wishing to complete their doctorates. Unlike in other countries, you do not need to declare your dissertation when you start your PhD.

Instead, you have the opportunity to research and become familiar with your subject before you make that decision. One of the biggest challenges of studying a PhD in South Africa is the loneliness of working on your dissertation.

A PhD in the USA, however, includes lessons, assessments and examinations in addition to straight research and you’re able to take elective courses while you work on your doctorate.

Educational institutions in the US need to be approved by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) in order to take in international students.

If you’re accepted by an approved school, the school will issue you with a form that allows you to apply for the F-1 Student visa. In addition to the form from your school, you will need to prove you have the funds to support yourself while you study and that you have a good understanding of English.

Usually, your secondary school English results will be enough to prove your English capabilities.

US institutions generally have career services on campus that can help you find a company to sponsor you for a work visa once you complete your studies.

It’s also possible to remain in the US for a year after graduation, working in your chosen field, through the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme. You can use this time to find permanent employment with a company that can help you get a green card.

2+2 Transfer Programs

While generally used for undergrad, it’s worth mentioning the 2+2 Transfer Program, a common strategy for more affordable education in the USA.

It involves starting your studies at a community college and then transferring to a traditional university to complete your degree.

Some community colleges have specific relationships with top-ranked universities to create a formalised pathway for these transfers, which means you can automatically be admitted to these renowned institutions after spending two years, paying a much lower tuition fee, at the college.

Pre-masters and foundation programmes

Unlike in South Africa, an honour’s degree is the standard undergraduate degree in most of the world and most postgrad study starts with master’s. If you haven’t completed a South African bachelor’s degree, various pre-masters courses are available to bring you up to speed.

These courses, sometimes also called pathway or foundational programmes can also be used if your bachelor’s is vastly different from the material taught in your chosen country.

Pre-masters can come in the form of a specific programme or postgraduate diplomas and certificates and can last anywhere from 10 weeks to 12 months, depending on the course of study.

Scholarships

While some universities offer partial scholarships, they are usually based on merit and awarded in the form of refunds to student fees. Unfortunately, full-ride scholarships for international students are quite rare.

To apply for a student visa, you will have to demonstrate that you are able to pay the university fees yourself (or with help from your parents).

Global Citizenship and Emigration Expo

Sable International’s Study Abroad team will be visiting Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town as part of the Global Citizenship and Emigration Expo in October and November.

Visit them at their stand to chat through your options. Tickets are free, so start your journey to international study today.

Alternatively, get in touch with us at [email protected] or give them a call on +27 (0) 21 657 1543