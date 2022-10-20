How ICT companies get the best ROI for their advertising spend

Digital marketing provides South African companies with the best return on investment (ROI) for their marketing spend.

This was a key finding of the 2022 Marketing Budget and ROI Report, produced by Broad Media.

The report surveyed South African business owners and marketing managers about their marketing spend and the ROI they receive.

The findings were clear, with digital marketing taking top spot by a huge margin when it came to ROI on marketing spend.

The list below ranks the advertising channels covered in the report by the level of ROI they provide.

South African Advertising ROI Ranking

Digital – 82%

Print – 18%

Television – 16%

Outdoor – 14%

Radio – 14%

Cinema – 1%

As a result, digital marketing is also the most popular choice for South African companies – and the large majority of businesses allocate most of their budget towards digital marketing.

