Apple vs Dell vs HP – South Africa’s top laptop brands

Dell laptop owners are the most satisfied in South Africa, while Apple laptops are the most popular choice for users who want to switch brands.

This was a main finding in the MyBroadband 2022 Readership Survey.

The MyBroadband Readership Survey was conducted in August 2022 and completed by 1,869 MyBroadband readers.

94% of these readers are purchasing decision-makers or influencers in their households, so this survey provides excellent insight into the minds of South African consumers.

Which brand is your primary laptop?

The laptop section of the survey found that Dell is the most used laptop brand by MyBroadband readers, with 24% of respondents owning a Dell.

It is followed by HP at 20% and Lenovo at 18%. Other popular laptop brands include Apple, Acer, and ASUS.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: Which brand is your primary laptop?

Are you thinking of moving to a different brand?

The survey also found that over one-third (38%) of respondents are considering moving to a different laptop brand.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: When you buy a new laptop, are you thinking of moving to a different brand?

Which laptop brand are you thinking of moving to?

Readers who said they were considering moving to a different laptop brand were asked which brand they were considering.

The results showed that most respondents are considering moving to Apple, while second spot was taken by Dell.

The graphic below shows which laptop brand these respondents are thinking of moving to.

