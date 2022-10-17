Why iStore is the best place to upgrade to the new iPhone 14

Call it the Great Upgrade. Whether it comes along every year or every second year, depending on your preferred contract, it’s an occasion worth celebrating.

All the more so if you’re moving on and moving up to a new-model iPhone.

And these days, the upgrade process is easier than ever, at iStore. You can trade in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore. Don’t need to wait 2 years to get the latest iPhone, you can get a new iPhone every year.

Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and pick one the latest great value Telkom contract deals at iStore.

iStore continues to provide new contracts and upgrades on on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom, no matter where you initially signed your iPhone contract. You can pop into any iStore across the country and upgrade on the spot – all under one roof.

It’s easy to trade in and upgrade. I am sure you are wondering about the process of trading in and how much hassle it might involve. iStore has two options for you, which are both simple to get done.

You can either pop into your local iStore with your phone or trade in online from the comfort of your home. You can use your trade in to reduce your monthly cellular contract payments or you can trade in to immediately discount the purchase towards a new iPhone or you can trade in and get cash back.

You could get up to R20,000 cash back when trading in your old iPhone to upgrade your iPhone contract.

When you upgrade your iPhone at iStore, you’ll also get a range of great value-added benefits for free.

iCare Plus Two-Year Extended Warranty, for one, which includes a screen replacement, is valued at R1,999. Finally, your iPhone upgrade at iStore also entitles you to a free six-month subscription to ReactPlus, an exclusive emergency-response app, developed in conjunction with iStore.

You can then continue subscribing to React Plus for only R39 a month.

So if you’ve got a Great Upgrade coming up, there’s only one place you need to visit to celebrate the happy occasion. See you at iStore!

Please click here for more information about iStore.