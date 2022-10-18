Why you need comprehensive car insurance from Santam

The South African car industry is the largest in Africa by sales, and the number of cars on local roads is only increasing.

This makes getting vehicle insurance in 2022 more important than ever before.

There are many vehicle insurance plans that offer partial coverage – including third party-only insurance as well as limited fire and theft insurance – but the best option for most drivers is comprehensive coverage.

This is because it offers the widest-reaching cover to provide you with ultimate peace of mind, including benefits like accidental loss or damage cover, vehicle transfer cover, and much more.

Santam comprehensive insurance

Car insurance from Santam provides South Africans with comprehensive cover, along with many unique benefits such as guaranteed value payouts for lost or damaged vehicles.

This means that should your vehicle be lost or damaged, you can rest assured that you’ll receive the full amount it is insured for.

Other key benefits of Santam comprehensive car insurance include:

Replacement costs for locks, keys and remote controls.

Recovery costs of found vehicles following theft or hijacking.

Emergency accommodation.

Emergency costs payable to public authorities.

Trauma treatment.

Emergency expenses of passengers (your family).

These benefits, as well as its great customer service, make Santam the ultimate car insurance provider in South Africa.

Changing your insurance plan

If you want to change your car insurance plan to comprehensive insurance from a provider like Santam, this can be done in a few quick and easy steps.

First, you should review your current insurance plan and what it offers relative to the plan you’re thinking about changing to.

If you decide to proceed with switching insurance plans, the new insurer will require certain information from you, including:

The make and model of your car – Some cars are higher risk and more expensive to repair, which increases your monthly premium.

– Some cars are higher risk and more expensive to repair, which increases your monthly premium. Your excess – The higher the excess, the lower the monthly premium.

– The higher the excess, the lower the monthly premium. What the car will be used for – Is the vehicle used for business or personal trips?

– Is the vehicle used for business or personal trips? Your insurance history – Previous insurers, claims, and more.

Once you have provided this information, the new insurer will provide an insurance quote. Should you choose to accept it, you will need to cancel your policy with your current provider.

It is important that you receive this cancellation in writing, and that you keep a record of it so there can be no confusion down the line.

