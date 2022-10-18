How RSAWEB’s connectivity solutions enhance customers’ online experience

The demand for affordable, reliable internet connectivity is constantly rising throughout South Africa, creating a need for suitable solutions to combat connectivity-related concerns and turn an ordinary online experience into an exceptional one.

There are three layers to connectivity and a failure in either one can derail your online experience.

Internet connectivity starts with the fibre network operator (FNO) installing a fibre line in the street and connecting it to your home.

The internet service provider (ISP) activates your installed fibre line, enabling you to connect a wired device directly to the internet.

The final connectivity layer is the router connected to the active fibre line, creating a WiFi network to which multiple devices can be connected.

RSAWEB, South Africa’s best-rated ISP based on its Google customer review rating of 4.7/5 stars, prides itself on offering every customer an exceptional online experience by taking ownership of all three connectivity layers, on behalf of its customers, going above and beyond the role of an ISP.

RSAWEB manages and engages with FNOs on behalf of new and existing customers. As the dedicated ISP, RSAWEB ensures network reliability by providing a stable connection for an optimal online experience.

RSAWEB also extends beyond its reach by helping customers with their WiFi network setup, ensuring they have an exceptional online experience.

Besides offering internet connectivity options like fibre to the home and business, mobile data packages, and LTE solutions, RSAWEB also provides value-adding products to enhance customers’ online experience.

RSAWEB has recently introduced its latest value-adding product for customers – RouteThis.

When signing up for RSAWEB fibre internet, customers are encouraged to download the free RouteThis app and activate it with their RSAWEB customer code to get the best possible online experience from the start.

RouteThis helps customers to find the ideal location to place their router, view which devices are connected to their WiFi network, test their WiFi signal strength, and identify dead zones in their home.

Since RouteThis is also a troubleshooting tool, an easy network scan produces a diagnostic report that can be sent directly to the RSAWEB service desk.

To help customers communicate and resolve their connectivity concerns quickly, the app offers customers the option to receive live RSAWEB tech support via WhatsApp.

This way, RSAWEB helps customers avoid the frustration of endless email chains, providing them with the best online experience.

“At RSAWEB, exceptional customer service lies at the heart of our business. We believe in helping our customers connect and succeed online ─ from working remotely and studying online to enjoying endless online entertainment.”

“By anticipating our customers’ connectivity needs, we can offer solutions to enhance their online experience,” says Wendy-Anne Bailey, home consumer business unit head at RSAWEB.

This philosophy is echoed by its loyal customers, as RSAWEB has recently been voted the best ISP in the coveted KFM 94.5 Best of the Cape awards for the second year running.

Adding to these accolades, RSAWEB is a constant top performer on MyBroadband and the top-rated ISP on the Netflix speed index.

If you are not yet a RSAWEB customer and want to have the best connectivity experience with value-adding products, sign up for or switch to RSAWEB today to continuously enhance your online experience.