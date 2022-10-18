What’s Next in Motoring – Coming Soon

The first-ever season of What’s Next in Motoring is coming soon.

This video series will cover prominent topics in the automotive industry such as motoring technology, engineering, manufacturing, and innovation.

Throughout the series, you will hear valuable insights from top executives at South Africa’s most popular car brands.

What’s Next in Motoring is hosted by South African radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou, and is produced and edited by Broad Media multimedia specialist Weich Malan.

The series will continue the success of MyBroadband’s What’s Next series, which was launched in June 2020 and now has achieved over 2.5 million total views.

This is thanks to the show’s interesting and knowledgeable guests, as well as Aki’s great interview style.

You can access What’s Next in Motoring on various popular platforms – including the official What’s Next website, YouTube, and your favourite podcast platform.

The trailer for What’s Next in Motoring is below.