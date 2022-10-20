Codehesion app wins big at MTN Business App of the Year Awards

The HOMii app – built to disrupt the South African property rental market – has won a 2022 MTN Business App of the Year Award.

HOMii provides users with an ecosystem of properties that include co-living rooms, private apartments, daily suites, co-working facilities, wellness and lifestyle spaces, hotel amenities, and event and conference facilities.

App users can easily find available locations to live or work, get directions to these locations, and make a booking.

Additionally, app users can check into the property, use a utility wallet to buy water and electricity, monitor their water and electricity usage, and receive push notifications with important information.

The HOMii app was built by Codehesion, South Africa’s premier app development company, and the award is a testament to the excellent work produced by Codehesion.

Codehesion CEO Hector Beyers said the app was a particularly interesting project to work on, because of the extensive functionality of the app.

More awards for Codehesion

This latest accolade follows Codehesion winning two awards at the 2021 Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, where the company was a standout performer.

Codehesion’s success is thanks to their focus on producing smartphone apps faster and with better results than other companies.

To achieve this, they only employ highly-skilled software engineers and computer scientists who specialise in mobile app development.

