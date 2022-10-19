What to watch on Showmax in October 2022

October is a great month for Showmax viewers – no matter whether you prefer shows based in fiction or reality.

Popular global series like The Rehearsal, Minx, and Billy the Kid are all absolutely binge-worthy, while the final episode of the gripping original Showmax documentary, Steinheist, closes the chapter on the scandal that rocked South Africa.

Our favourite shows, documentaries, and movies to watch on Showmax in October are below.

Showmax Originals

The epic fantasy drama continues with new episodes coming to Showmax this month and into November.

In Ancient Africa, the young Princess Zazi must save herself and her people from the end of the world. She faces warring tribes, angry gods – and her own father. Groundbreaking fantasy epic.

The cast includes Bokang Phelane as Zazi and Mothusi Magano as her father, mad King Letsha, as well as stars like Faith Baloyi, Zolisa Xaluva, Sello Maake KaNcube and more.

New episodes land on Showmax on Wednesdays.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Untangle the story of the biggest corporate scandal in SA history: the Steinhoff investors who were taken in; the victims and the CEO, Markus Jooste, who’s still a free man.

The third and final episode is coming on Thursday, 6 October.

International series

The White Lotus S2 | Weekly from 31 October | First on Showmax

The next chapter of The White Lotus swaps Hawaii for Sicily, following a new group of vacationers jetting off to a different White Lotus resort.

Season 1 was the most awarded show at the 2022 Emmys, winning 10 awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Directing and Writing – and Supporting Actress for Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya – the only S1 character confirmed to return for S2.

The new cast includes Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Theo James (Sanditon, Divergent), Oscar winner F Murray Abraham (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and more.

The Rehearsal S1 | Binge from 10 October | First on Showmax

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Rehearsal explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life.

With a construction crew, a legion of actors and seemingly unlimited resources, Nathan Fielder (How To With John Wilson) allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations.

The Rehearsal has been a hit with fans and critics alike, with a 9/10 rating on IMdb and a 93% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Vanity Fair called it “as enthralling and bizarre as life itself.”

Minx S1 | Binge from 3 October | First on Showmax

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In 1970s Los Angeles, an earnest young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond from Feel Good and Elementary) joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson from New Girl) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Minx topped Esquire’s list of the Best TV Shows of 2022 (Thus Far) and has a 97% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics’ consensus says, “The rapport between Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson is the irresistible centerfold of Minx, a bawdy and sharp comedy that merits a full-page spread.”

HBO Max has already renewed the comedy series for a second season.

P-Valley S2 | Binge from 10 October

The strip club dancers of the Dirty Delta are back in Season 2 of the award-winning drama P-Valley.

With Covid having shut down the Pynk, Uncle Clifford (Nico Annan) and Autumn Night (Elarica Johnson) come up with a pop-up alternative: a drive-through car wash, where masked women will give you a neon-lit show…

Season 2 has a 90% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Salon calling it “incomparable to much else on TV” and Guardian saying “the opening is as brilliant a spectacle as you’ll find on television”, adding, “There is an easy confidence to P-Valley that makes it an utter pleasure to watch.”

B Positive S2 | Binge from 24 October

B Positive revolves around Drew (Thomas Middleditch from Silicon Valley), a therapist and newly divorced dad.

He needs a kidney donor when he runs into Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), a rough-around-the-edges woman from his past who volunteers her own.

Together, they form an unlikely and life-affirming friendship as they begin a journey that will forever impact both of their lives.

Season 2 opens after the transplant, as the pair have to figure out how to move forward with their lives.

The comedy has an 85% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics’ consensus says, “B Positive’s familiar sitcom trappings are elevated by its charming cast – especially the weird and winsome comedic stylings of Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford.”

A Million Little Things S4 | Binge from 17 October

A Million Little Things revolves around a group of friends who become motivated to live fuller lives after the unexpected death of a close friend.

David Giuntoli (Nick in Grimm), Romany Malco (Weeds), Grace Park (Hawaii Five-O), James Roday Rodriguez (Shawn in Psych) and Lizzy Greene (Nicky, Rick, Dicky and Dawn) are back for in Season 4 of the hit show that makes you feel the most.

A Million Little Things has a 7.8/10 rating on IMDb and was recently renewed for a fifth season by ABC.

Also watch

Billy the Kid S1 | Binge from 24 October

From BAFTA nominee Michael Hirst, the creator of Vikings, comes an epic romantic adventure based on the life of Billy the Kid (Tom Blyth), from his humble Irish roots and his early days as a cowboy and gunslinger in the American frontier to his pivotal role in the Lincoln County War and beyond.

The Game S1 | Binge from 3 October

A reboot of the multi-award-winning 2006 series, The Game offers a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.

Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez return from the original series, with Adriyan Rae (Chicago Fire’s Gianna Mackey) and Tim Daly (Madam Secretary) co-starring.

Movies

The Lost City | Stream from 24 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, Dash.

While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe).

Wanting to prove he’s a real-life hero, Alan sets out to rescue her, and the pair search for an ancient treasure.

The fun movie also stars Brad Pitt, and was nominated for various MTV Movie + TV Awards.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage | 31 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“A love story written in blood, sweat and the slime of half-eaten brains,” is how Independent (UK) describes Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The sequel to 2018’s Venom sees Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) trying to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), but he and his extra-terrestrial passenger have their claws full when another symbiote, Carnage, makes itself at home in Cletus.

It’s directed by Andy Serkis, with an impressive cast that also includes Oscar nominees Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris.

“A sequel aimed squarely at fans of the original’s odd couple chemistry, Venom: Let There Be Carnage eagerly embraces the franchise’s sillier side,” says Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus.

The Suicide Squad | Stream from 10 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Our only hope to save the world is a bunch of supervillains – what could go wrong?

Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X.

Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission. If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The cast includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, John Cena as Peacemaker (catch him in the series on Showmax) and Idris Elba as Bloodsport.

Malignant | 17 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Malignant, Madison (Annabelle Wallis from Peaky Blinders) is paralysed by shocking visions of grisly murders, which she soon realises are real murders happening as she watches.

Directed by James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring, Furious 7), Malignant was up for Best Horror Film at the 2022 Critics Choice Super Awards, as well as Best Villain for Marina Mazepa and Ray Chase as Gabriel.

Decider hails it as “James Wan’s most deranged and visionary horror flick yet… horrifying, gross, demented and funny as hell.”

A Journal For Jordan | Stream from 20 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Directed by Oscar winner Denzel Washington and starring Michael B Jordan, A Journal For Jordan is based on the real writings of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, who kept a journal of love and advice for his infant son before he was killed in action in Baghdad.

Sharing this journal with her son, his fiancée, Dana Canedy (Chanté Adams from The Photograph) reflects on her unlikely yet powerful romantic relationship with King.

A Journal For Jordan was nominated for three 2022 Image Awards – Outstanding Directing (for Washington), Outstanding Writing (for Oscar nominee Virgil Williams, who co-wrote Mudbound), and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance for young actor Jalon Christian.

Black Friday | Stream from 20 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A group of toy store employees must protect each other from a horde of parasite-infected shoppers on the busiest shopping day of the year.

Devon Sawa (Final Destination) and Ryan Lee (Super 8), horror legend Bruce Campbell (Ash in The Evil Dead), Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite) and multi-award-winner Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth) co-star.

IGN calls Black Friday a “‘survive the night’ screamer that’s gory, goofy and surprisingly wise.”

Also Watch

Searching | Stream from 31 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After his teenage daughter goes missing, a desperate father tries to find clues on her laptop.

Starring John Cho (Sulu in Star Trek) and Debra Messing (Will & Grace), Searching won the Best of Next Audience Award and the Albert P Sloan Feature Film Prize at Sundance, among other festival awards.

Girls Trip | Stream from 4 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tiffany Haddish won BET, Black Reel, Image and MTV awards for her breakthrough performance in Girls Trip, about four lifelong friends who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival, where sisterhoods are rekindled and wild sides are rediscovered.

Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Regina Hall co-star.

Call Me By Your Name | Stream from 24 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

James Ivory won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2018 Oscars for Call Me By Your Name, which was also up for Motion Picture of The Year, Best Actor (Timothée Chalamet) and Original Song.

The romance won 95 awards internationally, including the GLAAD award for Best Wide Release Film.

The Big Sick | Stream from 20 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 10th best romantic movie of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes, The Big Sick follows Pakistan-born comedian Kumail and grad student Emily as they fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash.

When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.

Based on the real-life romance between star Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily V Gordon.

Classic Oscar contenders

Look out for Brad Pitt in the baseball drama Moneyball (6 October), which was up for six Oscars in 2012; Memoirs of a Geisha (6 October), which won three Oscars, including Best Cinematography for Australian-South African Dion Beebe; and Jamie Foxx in Django Unchained (17 October), which won two Oscars for Quentin Tarantino’s screenplay and Christoph Waltz as Supporting Actor.

#1 Box Office hits

Look out for the classic #1 box office hits Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 and 2 (3 October), with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson; family animations Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 1 and 2 (6 October); Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in Charlie’s Angels (10 October); Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in 50 First Dates (10 October); Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (10 October); Denzel Washington in The Bone Collector (10 October); Will Smith in Men In Black 1, II and 3 (13 October) as well as Bad Boys 1 and 2 (20 October); Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy (27 October); Goosebumps (17 October); Jack Black and Dylan Minnette in Goosebumps (17 October); and Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in Zombieland (27 October).

Local

Gaia | 31 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

An injured forest ranger on a routine mission (Monique Rockman from Nommer 37) is saved by two off-the-grid survivalists (Silwerskerm winner Carel Nel from 4 Mure and Alex van Dyk from Die Stropers).

But what starts out as a welcome rescue grows more suspicious as the son and his renegade father reveal a cultish devotion to the forest.

Set in the Tsitsikamma National Park, Gaia won Best Cinematography at South By Southwest (SXSW) as well as Best Film, Director, Editor, Sound Design and Hair and Make Up at Silwerskerm.

The ecological horror has a 85% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Decider hailing it as “a standout at South By Southwest” and describing the film as a “psychedelic-mushroom Cronenberg-via-del-Toro eco-body-horror creepy-creature freakout … visually potent … strange, beautiful and disgusting.”

Gaia is a breakthrough for director Jaco Bouwer (4 Mure), and Variety says: “As a stylistic calling card for Bouwer, it portends bigger things and bigger budgets, showcasing a quivery facility with atmosphere and crafty technical nous that recalls his compatriot Neill Blomkamp at the outset of his career.”

Murder in Paris | 10 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Murder in Paris is a political crime documentary that traces the motives for the assassination of anti-Apartheid activist Dulcie September.

The story travels from the heart of Paris in March 1988 to the pursuit of justice in 2021.

It’s won 11 awards, has been selected for several film festivals, and won a 2022 SAFTA.

Huisgenoot Ware Lewensdramas: Vlees en Bloed S1 | From 10 October, express from VIA

This is a gripping spin-off of the popular true-crime series revisiting true-life stories that made the headlines.

Vlees en Bloed focuses on the most shocking cases of familicide in South Africa, investigating some of the darkest family secrets, how a traumatic childhood can lead to dangerous behaviour and even looking at the satanic hysteria of the early 1990s.

JAN RSVP S4 | From 16 October, express from VIA

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, South Africa’s first Michelin-star chef, has dazzled viewers with his culinary adventures through some of the most beautiful places in the world, from Apricale in Italy to the Kalahari in South Africa.

In the fourth season, he delves deeper into South Africa’s culinary traditions and gives us a sneak peek into his latest project, the transformation of a small 1712 farmhouse in a lavender field into something truly unique and special.

In the new season, he turns to his special guests for inspiration, including celebs like Coenie de Villiers, Ina Paarman, chef Mokgadi Itsweng and Tannie Evita Bezuidenhout.

The Ranakas S5 | Binge from 10 October

One of SA’s most beloved reality families is back in Season 5 of Mzansi Magic’s hit series The Ranakas.

A spin-off of Dineo’s Diary, the popular docu-reality series follows the lives of this lovable multigenerational family as Mama Siba Ranaka fields pandemic challenges to the family business and Ntate Ranaka searches for his sister, while Manaka continues to pursue her farming dreams, and Dineo decides to take a backseat for a while.

Binge all five seasons of ups and downs of life in this real South African family as they share the good times, and face the bad – together.

Also look out for the reality series Wang’kolota (13 October), Umndende (17 October) and Suxoka (24 October)

Lion: The Rise and Fall of the Marsh Pride | Binge from 5 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Documented for over 40 years by the BBC and other broadcasters around the world, the Marsh Pride is the most filmed pride of lions on Earth.

In the 90-minute documentary film, the pride battles for survival in Kenya’s famous Maasai Mara Reserve.

A tale of shifting loyalties, bloody takeovers and sheer resilience, the lions’ story is told by those who filmed them, tried to protect them and lived alongside them, as well as some who ultimately wanted them dead.

Non-Fiction

Ziwe S2 | Binge from 19 October

Born in the US to Nigerian parents, Ziwe Fumudoh is the host of Ziwe, a no-holds-barred mix of musical numbers, interviews and sketches that challenge our discomfort with race, politics, and other cultural issues.

Season 2 features guest appearances by the likes of multiple Emmy nominees Nicole Byer (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and Ilana Glazer (Broad City), RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favourite Katya Zamalodchikova, model, actress and author Emily Ratajkowski, and Mia Khalifa.

Vanity Fair says, “Ziwe perfected the art of putting people on the spot,” while Salon.com calls her show “both a true star-making platform and a spoof of the same.”

We’re Here S2 | Binge from 23 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Named one of Esquire’s 10 Best TV Shows of 2021, We’re Here follows Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela as they continue their journey spreading love and connection across small-town America through the art of drag.

Season 2 won two 2022 Emmys, while Decider lauded the show as “nothing short of a miracle,” and “bigger, bolder, peak excellence”, saying it’s “unlike anything else on TV”.

Tiktok, Boom. | Stream from 26 October | First on Showmax

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With over 650 million downloads in 2021, TikTok is the most downloaded app in the world.

Featuring influencers like Spencer X, Feroza Aziz, and Deja Fox, this feature documentary takes a deeper look into the app through the lens of what it means to be a digital native today.

It premiered at Sundance in 2022 with several festival showcases to come.

Temptation Island USA S4 | Binge from 8 October

Once again hosted by Mark L Walberg, the latest sizzling-hot season of the ever-popular reality show sees four couples at a crossroads try the single life to decide if they should stay together.

This season, four new couples head to Maui, Hawaii, to put their love to the test.

Joined by 24 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love, these couples must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together – or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find The One.

Kids

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 | 27 October

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The world’s favourite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero.

His test comes when Dr Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba), in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Ronja, The Robber’s Daughter | Binge from 13 October

Narrated by Gillian Anderson this is an epic, Emmy-winning animated series from Studio Ghibli (Spirited Away, My Neighbour Totoro), based on the bestselling book by Astrid Lindgren (Pippi Longstocking).

Ronja is a 10-year-old girl born into a band of robbers. She befriends the son of her father’s rival and explores the beautiful but frightening forest, which is full of strange creatures.

In their four-star review, Common Sense Media recommends it for children over the age of seven. Collider calls the show “a masterful, magical exploration of life itself”.

More to watch on Showmax in October

3 October

Annie | Benjamin Dube: Glory In His Presence | Benjamin Dube: Victorious in His Presence | Central Intelligence | Die Dors | FAFI S1 | Girls of Olympus S1 | No Sudden Move Aka Kill Switch | Tiger Rising | Uit Die Slaapkamer S2 | Weerwraak

6 October

Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon | Black or White | Isipho S1

10 October

Die Dors. Horrible Science S1 | Love Under New Management: The Miki Howard Story | The Oath | Opsoek Na Reenboe | Trevor Noah: African American

11 October

Kookpunt S2

13 October

After Earth | Apex | Sparkle | The Circle | Trevor Noah: Daywalker | Trevor Noah: Daywalker 2.0 | Vendetta

17 October

Basebenzi | Deadlock | Dlozi’lami S3 | Goosebumps 2 | Lekunuku S2 | Long Slow Exhale S | Isono Sami | Modende Umndende S1 | Opsoek na Reenboe | Teenage Pregnancy S1 | The Interview | The Road To Sunshine | Uk’Phandela uThando | Uyajola 9/9 S7 | X-Repo S1

20 October

Kgarathlo | Isinamuva | Not Easily Broken | Total Recall | Trevor Noah: Crazy Normal | Tulipop S1 | uMalume

24 October

Disobedience | Hawe Ma | Insika | Once Upon a Lifetime | uBabakhe | Vlamme

27 October

I Spy | Intethelelo | The Wedding Ringer | Trevor Noah: It’s My Culture | Trevor Noah: Welcome To America | Umdlalo Wempilo | Usiko No Thando |

31 October

Abo Makoti | Ibutho | Indandatho | Snatch | The Bounty Hunter