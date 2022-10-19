Why responsible South African businesses choose Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is dedicated to helping responsible companies reduce their e-waste and meet their social impact goals.

It designs its high-quality technology products with the environment in mind, including:

Efficient product design that requires fewer resources.

Maximised use of recycled and renewable materials.

World’s first PCs with bioplastics from trees.

Millions of kgs of closed-loop materials used each year across over 125 product lines.

Over 50 EPEAT Gold registrations

It has placed a large focus on sustainable packaging, too, using recycled materials like molded paper pulp and cardboard to reduce its energy and water consumption and allow its packaging to be recyclable.

In fact, about 85% of Dell Technologies’ packaging materials are made from recycled or renewable content.

Dell Technologies’ focus on responsible business practices extends across its entire supply chain.

It insists upon ethical practices, respect, and dignity for all workers and is a founding member of the Responsible Business Alliance, which works to improve efficiency and social, ethical, and environmental responsibility in the global electronics supply chain.

Work with Dell Technologies and Pinnacle

Pinnacle is proud to be a distributor of Dell Technologies’ responsibly-made portfolio in South Africa.

If your business is in the market for cutting-edge technology that is made responsibly, fill out this form and a Pinnacle expert will contact you to explain how Dell Technologies products benefit responsible businesses.