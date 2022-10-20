Netcash Shop partners with Fastway Couriers to enable fast delivery for SMB retailers

Leading payments solutions provider, Netcash, has partnered with Fastway Couriers to develop an integrated Fastway app for its e-commerce shopping cart and online shop builder, Netcash Shop.

The preinstalled app on the Netcash Shop platform enables e-commerce stores to offer fast, simple shipping to their customers as part of the checkout process.

The app directly integrates with Fastway Couriers’ back-end including the rate calculator, delivery network and packing algorithm, offering full automation for Netcash Shop merchants.

Fastway’s standard packaging sizes, rates and zones are loaded into the app by default to make it easy for stores to start shipping orders immediately.

Stores have full visibility over each of these variables and can tailor them to suit their business’ needs.

They can schedule regular collections by their local Fastway courier at their convenience as well as prepare orders for shipping in real time and on-the-go, including printing waybills.

Their customers get transparent costing as they check out with real-time shipping rates, based on the order weight, parcel or product dimensions, and delivery address.

Once a parcel is dispatched, stores and customers can track their parcels using Fastway’s track and trace system, giving them peace of mind.

“Quick, affordable and reliable delivery is essential to the success of any e-commerce business,” says Candice Sergeant, e-commerce product owner at Netcash Shop.

“We are answering this need through our partnership with Fastway.”

“We’re excited to offer our stores this fulfilment option with one of the country’s most trusted courier services, just in time for Black Friday and the festive season.”

Powered by Ecwid, Netcash Shop allows merchants to create an e-commerce store and start selling their products online within a matter of minutes.

Tight integration with the Netcash Pay Now Payment Gateway makes it simple for merchants to accept a wide range of payment options.

Integration with logistics partners like Fastway makes life even easier for Netcash Shop customers.

Getting started is as easy as creating a Fastway Couriers customer account and logging in to the Fastway app in Netcash Shop.

Danie Taljaard, IT Director at Fastway Couriers says: “At Fastway couriers we’re always on a mission to help your business grow seamlessly.”

“Our new Fastway for Netcash Shop solution allows you to connect your online store to your Fastway e-wallet account in just a few simple steps.”

Click here to learn more about Netcash Shop.