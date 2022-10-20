Save big on Huawei smartphones with free vouchers and discount coupons

Huawei’s online store is offering vouchers worth R3,000 to customers who subscribe to its mailing list before the end of October 2022.

It is also offering free coupons that any customer can use to slash hundreds of rands off their shopping cart.

The vouchers for subscribing to the Huawei store’s mailing list are valid from 20-31 October and can be used to purchase any products on the Huawei online store until the end of the month.

Subscribing is free and will let you access the following four vouchers:

R1,450

R900

R450

R200

Once you have submitted your email address, a confirmation pop-up box will confirm that you are subscribed, show your four vouchers, and allow you to claim them.

Then, when checking out your next online shopping cart, these vouchers will appear on the payment screen and you will be able to select which one to use.

It must be noted that you can only use one voucher per shopping cart, and the voucher cannot be worth more than the value of your cart.

For example: if you buy the HUAWEI Y70 Plus smartphone, priced at R4,999, you can use your R1,450 voucher and pay just R3,549.

This drastically reduces the price of your favourite Huawei smartphones and other devices, making this a can’t-miss opportunity.

Even more savings

Huawei is also running a great discount coupon promotion that doesn’t require you to subscribe to its online store mailing list.

The popular technology brand has published coupon codes that will give you great discounts according to the value of your purchase.

Below are the coupon codes, as well as the savings they offer:

Coupon code AHWR1000 – For orders above R9,999 – R1,000 off

– For orders above R9,999 – R1,000 off Coupon code AHWR400 – For orders above R3,999 – R400 off

– For orders above R3,999 – R400 off Coupon code AHWR200 – For orders above R1,999 – R200 off

– For orders above R1,999 – R200 off Coupon code AHWR100 – For orders above R999 – R100 off

You can use one of these voucher codes at checkout (one code per cart) on the Huawei online store – so don’t miss out.

Quality products on offer

With so many great promotions and deals on offer, there has never been a better time to buy your favourite Huawei smartphones, laptops, tablets, and earphones.

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, you could try the HUAWEI nova Y70 Plus for just R4,999 before you take into account your discounts.

It gives you access to over 100GB of storage and a 48MP Triple Camera – and you’ll also get a free Bluetooth speaker.

You can get your hands on the HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 smartwatch, too, with its excellent battery life and 1.74inch FullView Display.

It is the perfect smartwatch for keeping track of both the time and a wide range of personal health data – and its price starts at just R3,299 before discounts.

Don’t delay – click here to subscribe and claim your R3,000 voucher package.