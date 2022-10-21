Motorsport heritage anchors Dunlop’s performance tyres

For decades, Dunlop has celebrated exceptional strides in global motorsport, with its sponsorship of prestigious racing events including Formula 1, Aussie V8 Supercars, European Le Mans 24 Hours, Moto 2 and Moto 3 (Bikes), endearing the brand to racing enthusiasts the world over.

Locally, motorsport is an integral part of the Dunlop South Africa brand.

Over the years racing enthusiasts have gotten to witness both up-and-coming and established drivers showcase their skills at many of the major motorsport events throughout the country, kitted out with Dunlop’s state-of-the-art and technologically advanced performance tyres – from slick and semi-slick like the Dunlop Direzza, to ultra-high performance.

“Racing plays a big part in the development of our tyre technology for the public, but more than that, we believe in elevating the local motorsport fraternity and ensuring these talented drivers can do what they love in the safest and most exhilarating manner possible,” says Lubin Ozoux, CEO of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, which manufactures and distributes the Dunlop brand, along with Falken and Sumitomo tyres.

This year, Dunlop South Africa is proud to be the official tyre sponsor of four out of seven race categories at South Africa’s premier motorsport series, the National Extreme Festival, which kicked off in March and runs until October at five of the best racetracks in South Africa.

Here, circuits raced on Dunlop tyres include Global Touring Cars (GTC), GTC SupaCup, Compcare VW Polo Cup and the new Toyota Gazoo Racing SA Cup.

The latter pits automotive journalists against each other driving the exciting new GR Yaris, which is raced in stock form, except for Dunlop racing tyres and a roll cage.

Dunlop tyres also take centre stage at the Regional Extreme Festival, where Dunlop-shod vehicles of various categories participate in the Pabar VW Challenge, the Lotus Challenge, Car Care Clinic SuperHatch and Formula Vee.

Rounding off Dunlop South Africa’s motorsport backing are the GTI Challenge and the GTC series.

This year the brand was also a proud sponsor of the largest industry-supported auto show on the continent – the Festival of Motoring (FOM) 2022, which took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in August.

At each race event, the Dunlop Racing Service team keeps the wheels turning and all on track.

This support service – operated from a fully equipped Dunlop Racing mobile workshop – caters for any racing tyre need and is free to all drivers competing on Dunlop tyres.

Through ATS Motorsport, Dunlop provides fitment, balancing and preparation of tyres, backed by skilled and knowledgeable staff.

While Dunlop offers tyres for the full spectrum of motoring applications – passenger, SUV and 4×4, light truck, truck and bus, and motorcycle – the ultra-high-performance segment is an area the brand especially enjoys playing in.

“The same technology, research and development and key learnings taken from our global motorsport heritage are used in the manufacturing of our Dunlop tyres that you drive on every day,” says Ozoux.

“This is a place where we can really showcase our innovation, performance, safety and durability, because when you push a car and its tyres to the limit, that’s when you truly see what they’re made of. Putting our tyres to the ultimate test gives our customers the ultimate peace of mind on the road,” he adds.

From racetrack to road

Dunlop’s ongoing research and development ensure that the newest, most ground-breaking innovations are incorporated into product design, resulting in enhanced performance, safety, and longevity of their tyres.

An example is the new SP SPORT MAXX 060+, launched recently for premium passenger cars, sports models, and SUVs and crossovers.

With this tyre, Dunlop has taken the same thrill of the high-speed raceway and combined it with luxurious comfort to provide the ultimate ride.

Engineered and developed in Japan, the Dunlop SP SPORT MAXX 060+ features a new tread design and silica compound that increases tyre life by up to 40% compared to its predecessor the SP SPORT MAXX 050+.

Importantly, you get this added longevity without any compromise in terms of handling, steering response, stability and grip. And with its all-new Nano Black micro engraving technology, it’s a tyre that looks great, too.

This new design technology provides a deeper black sidewall colouring that makes the branding more visible, sharper and more striking, helping you take even more pride in your ride.

As part of its launch, well-known automotive journalists and influencers tested out the tyre at high speeds at Killarney International Raceway, including drag racing, a hot lap, handling, and braking from up to 100kmph down to a hard and fast stop.

Throughout the track tests, this latest innovation from Dunlop proved it’s the tyre to go for, if you’re looking for increased ride comfort, high speed stability and enhanced braking and cornering in the dry or wet for your premium vehicle.

Get it in 56 sizes, ranging from 16 to 21 inch, for sports cars, coupés, sedans, SUVs and crossovers from the likes of Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Lexus and Land Rover.

And don’t forget to ask for your complimentary Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance, which provides full replacement if tyres are damaged beyond repair within the first year of purchase.

Customers can activate this at no extra charge on purchase of any Dunlop tyre exclusively from Dunlop Branded retail outlets including Dunlop Zone, Dunlop Express, Dunlop Commercial and Dunlop Container stores in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland.

Speak to your local Dunlop dealer or visit the Dunlop website for more information.

Sumitomo Rubber SA has over 350 branded stores across South Africa.

To get instant pricing on a wide range of Dunlop tyres visit Click2Fit.