Roekeloos Fibre – Fast and uncapped internet for your home or business

Roekeloos Fibre offers fast fibre connectivity to South African homes and businesses at affordable prices.

It is the Afrikaans division of Triqa Wifi, a leading South African ISP that connects many customers in the North West, Gauteng, and the Free State.

Triqa Wifi stands apart from the competition because it offers incredible network stability and low latency thanks to its local NAP Africa supply and international supplier.

It has also become extremely popular for its unrivalled service to its clients – including after-hours support on WhatsApp and professional technicians who are always ready to help.

This aligns with Triqa Wifi’s mission statement, which says “we do things the right way the first time, making sure we offer the best service always.”

Roekeloos benefits from this great infrastructure and the customer-first ethos of Triqa Wifi to provide recklessly (roekeloos) fast internet to the Afrikaans community across the country.

Roekeloos Fibre

Roekeloos Fibre prides itself on its packages being uncapped and unshaped and has partnered with South Africa’s largest fibre networks to achieve this – including Frogfoot, Vuma, and Openserve.

The ISP works with these top network operators to cover the whole of South Africa and give you more choices when searching for the perfect fibre package.

Its diverse package offering includes deals with line speeds ranging from 10Mbps up to 1Gbps, with prices starting as low as R450 per month.

Whichever package you choose, you will receive symmetrical line speeds for superior uploads and video calls – and its contracts are month-to-month, so you don’t have to make a long-term commitment.

Roekeloos Fibre is so sure that you will be satisfied with its fibre packages, though, that it gives you a free fibre router to reduce your initial set-up commitment and cost.

If you then have any queries about your fibre package, you can contact Roekeloos Fibre’s exceptional after-sales support and receive fast and useful assistance.

Satellite internet

Roekeloos Fibre also offers MorClick satellite internet services throughout the country.

Satellite internet is essential for people in remote areas, such as those who live on farms, and Roekeloos Fibre wants to make sure everyone gets access to high-speed connectivity.

MorClick brings the internet to South Africans at affordable prices, which is why Roekeloos Fibre has chosen to partner with it.

Connect with Roekeloos Fibre

Egoli and Binnelanders star Hykie Berg recently switched to Roekeloos Fibre and was incredibly impressed with the service he received – check out his review on Facebook.

Social media is a major priority for Roekeloos Fibre when it comes to spreading the word about the benefits of high-speed fibre internet.

It uses its social media presence to produce uplifting content, including entertaining videos, which can be viewed and shared on the following platforms:

Click here to learn more about Roekeloos Fibre.