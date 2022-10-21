TCL South Africa launches first MINI LED 144 Hz Google TV and full new Google TV range

TCL, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics brand, launched its latest line of Google LED TVs in a glittering event held at the Galleria Sandton.

Adding to an already impressive range of televisions, TCL unveiled the feature packed C835, C735, C635, P735 and P635 products, with the brand quickly making headway into the South African market.

Global Outlook

Globally, TCL is now the No.2 ranked LCD TV brand and holds the top positions in many key markets.

It also ranks as the No.1 Android TV brand in the world and its smart TVs rank in the top five in more than 20 countries and regions by sales volume, growing by over 52% YoY in European and over 38% in emerging markets respectively.

It is also the No.2 and No.3 ranked LCD TV Brand in the US and France respectively in terms of Sales Volume in 2021.

With the brand growing at rapid pace globally, TCL announced its worldwide partnership with the Brazil football team, revealing their four football brand ambassadors – English midfielder Phil Foden, rising superstar and Spanish international Pedri, Brazilian winger Rodrygo and famed French defender Raphaël Varane to symbolize and reflect their brand motto – Inspire Greatness.

New Product Line

The new line up consisting of TCL’s flagship Mini LED, QLED and 4K TVs offer a powerful entertainment and 4K gaming experience for TV aficionados as well high end or casual gaming fans.

The C835 Mini LED TV, TCL’s flagship product features a next generation Mini LED Display with hundreds of Dimming Zones for precise deep contrast and high brightness.

As the first TV in South Africa to do so, it comes equipped with 144HZ VRR refresh rate providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and the best visual experience especially for gaming and sports.

Other industry leading features include IMAX Enhanced and Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos Support, HDR 10+ and Wide Colour Gamut.

On top of the 144Hz VRR Display, professional and casual gamers alike will enjoy Game Master Pro on both models offering top gaming features including 120Hz MEMC, HDMI 2.1, ALLM, FreeSync Premium and a Game Bar providing the smoothest action, lowest latency and the best picture settings for gaming.

Both models have already received global recognition as the 65” C835 was awarded the prestigious Red Dot Award for Best Design and also the EISA Award for ‘Premium Mini LED TV 2022-23” while the 55” C735 received the EISA Award for “Best Buy LED TV”.

As the first brand to introduce Google TVs to the country, the entire new line up comes equipped with the award-winning OS, allowing users to easily enjoy their favourite content (movies, shows, TV episodes, etc) all in one place, as well as the latest smart functions developed by TCL.

With Google Assistant built-in, it now gives access to endless entertainment possibilities with the most advanced Smart TV system ever and offers to the users, easy access to their favourite content with an integrated hands-free voice control system.

“The timing of our launch couldn’t be more perfect as additional on the ground sales outlets for our products have also been secured,” says TCL South Africa’s Marketing Manager Ryan Curling.

“Not only are some of these TV’s capable of achieving a 144Hz refresh rate, enabling a smooth and silky picture, no matter the application, but all the new products will feature Google TV and Google Voice Search activated commands and Google Duo video conferencing.”

Mike Chen, General Manager TCL South Africa added: “I’m very proud to showcase our new products in South Africa, which we consider as one of our key markets in the coming years.”

“Over the last decade, TCL has achieved tremendous growth in the global TV market and one of the key factors in this success is the continuous investment in our own panel manufacturing facility, where TCL is one of the largest TV panel manufacturers in the world.”

“This investment allows for the complete vertical integration of the TV manufacturing process, offering the end user remarkable value to high-end quality televisions.”

“Being one of only three brands globally that produce our own TV panels, it has allowed us to build the capacity and expertise to be one of the leading players globally in the industry, a fact borne out by our sales, which exceeded 24 million units globally in 2021.”

“TCL has laid the groundwork for global ascendency as a television manufacturer. We look forward to introducing our new models into the South African market this month and are confident of achieving success here in the coming years,” he added.

More information on these units and more can be found at TCL South Africa | TVs and Electronics | TCL.com

TCL South Africa can be found on Facebook (TCL South Africa), Twitter (@TCL_SouthAfrica) and Instagram (tcl_southafrica) or click here.

For more information on TVR, click here.