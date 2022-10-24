Here’s the best way to get your hands on the new iPhone 14

So the time has come. You’ve made up your mind. You know exactly why you want the latest iPhone 14. But you’re not sure where you should go and what’s the best way for you to get your hands on Apple’s latest offering.

Here’s why the answer is iStore, South Africa’s Premium Apple Reseller and here’s what you need to know in order to get a great deal on iPhone 14, online or in-store.

Get your iPhone 14 on a new contract or upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom

More than a one-stop destination for the latest in Apple devices and accessories, iStore is your port of call for new contracts or upgrades on the three major cellular networks. No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom.

Trained experts, who are as passionate about the amazing features and benefits of iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice. There’s no need to go anywhere but the home of iPhone!

10 minute Self-Service Upgrade for Vodacom Contracts

There’s a new quick, easy and convenient way for you to upgrade your Vodacom contract to iPhone 14, online at iStore, it can take as quick as 10 minutes and you can upgrade from anywhere.

You will be able to complete your upgrade application and have your new iPhone 14 delivered on the same day in major city centres.

Get a new iPhone every year

You can now trade in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore. Don’t need to wait 2 years to get the latest iPhone, you can get a new iPhone every year.

Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and pick one the latest great value Telkom contract deals at iStore. For more information, please visit:

Upgrade online and get your iPhone 12 delivered straight to your door

If you prefer to keep your social distance, it’s easier than ever to purchase your iPhone 14 online. You can apply for a new contract or upgrade on Vodacom, MTN and Telkom, and when approved, iStore will deliver it straight to your door.

Save money by trading in your current iPhone and upgrade to iPhone 14

If your current iPhone is in good-to-great condition, you can get up to R20 000 cash back if you trade in and upgrade to a new cellular contract at any iStore. All you have to is bring your iPhone in for valuation and you’ll be rewarded with the best in market trade in value.

Considering switching to iPhone? You can trade in your Android phone and get up to R10 000 cash back straight into your account when you upgrade your contract and switch to iPhone.

You get more value-added services when you get your new iPhone at iStore:

You get extra peace of mind for free with an iCare Plus Extended Warranty. What is iCare Plus? It’s an extended two-year warranty that includes a screen replacement, and best of all, it won’t cost you a cent when you upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore. iCare Plus is valued at R1,999, and your won’t get it anywhere else but iStore.

ReactPlus is a service available on all iPhones and Apple Watches that keeps you protected 24/7. Whether you are cycling, jogging or on the road, you will be protected by 24/7 armed response, powered by CAP.

Exclusive to iStore, Apple Certified Repairs cover screen, battery and any other damage to your iPhone. You can be assured that genuine Apple parts are used; thus its warranty will be retained and your device will be as good as new.

There you have it, why would you go anywhere else to upgrade your new iPhone cellular contract. It does not cost you anything extra to upgrade at iStore but provides you amazing benefits as well! Why would you go anywhere else?