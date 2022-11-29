Unlock the true value of the cloud with Synthesis

The cloud offers tremendous value, but many businesses lose out on this value because they don’t approach it correctly.

This is according to Darryl Govender, Director of Cloud Services at Synthesis.

“Many businesses are simply focused on getting immediate cost savings from the cloud, but the cloud has far more to offer,” said Govender.

One of the most important benefits of the cloud is that it lets businesses “fail fast, fail forward and fail cheaply” – meaning they can test new tools, features, and applications without dealing with what was historically an expensive potential cost of failure.

“The cloud allows businesses to quickly spin up new services so that they can test new or existing ideas, and they no longer need to invest time and money into acquiring the necessary hardware for these tests,” said Govender.

This flexibility extends beyond testing, as it also provides huge benefits when businesses need to roll out new products and services as fast as possible.

“With the cloud, you can go to market faster because it is easier to develop new products and services, test them, and roll them out,” said Govender.

Your existing products and services benefit from the resilience and availability of the cloud, too, through improved service levels offered by cloud providers.

This ultimately translates to enhanced customer satisfaction and loyalty, which improve your ability to execute on your strategy in the long term.

Govender said these benefits of the cloud are vastly superior to the short-term cost reductions that many businesses erroneously focus all their attention on.

Approaching the cloud correctly

While many businesses get excited about the possibilities that the cloud offers, Govender cautioned then to not simply drop their existing tools and applications into the cloud and expect to reap its full benefits.

“One of our clients puts it so well: Don’t drain swamp water into a pristine pool,” said Govender.

Workloads will often need to be modernised before being moved to the cloud, as many legacy applications will not be good candidates for the cloud in their current state.

To identify which applications need to be managed, businesses must embrace a comprehensive planning process. This should ideally be conducted with an experienced technology partner, like Synthesis.

When Synthesis works with its clients on a comprehensive AWS cloud migration plan, it details all of the value the cloud can provide to their organisation – not just the surface-level cost-reduction benefits that many businesses place their focus on.

“The truth is that businesses don’t care about the cloud, not exactly anyway, they care about value,” said Govender.

“Our goal is to help businesses adjust their view of the cloud to understand the amazing value it can provide to their entire organisation.”

