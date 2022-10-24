Partner with NSN to increase your sales

As a business, you want to create as much value as possible – for your customers, your staff, and your shareholders.

New Star Networks’ (NSN) Channel Partner program is a great example of a winning strategy for creating tremendous amounts of value.

You can increase sales by adding NSN’s wide range of impressive products and services to your suite of offerings – including hosted telephony, hosted phone systems, IP telephony, and cloud phone systems.

With decades of experience in bringing high-quality telephony solutions to the South African market, NSN has built a channel of over 400 partners and more than 2,750 clients.

NSN Channel Director Wesley Swart says “Unlike its competitors, NSN does far more than just distribute products to resellers.”

“We work closely with our partners throughout the sales process – leveraging our marketing expertise and technical knowledge to help them create more value for more customers, keeping them happy whilst boosting wallet share.”

As an NSN partner, you can access an incredible amount of value, including world-class service delivery, cutting-edge products, commercial support, competitive pricing, and many tools that let you keep your focus on building customer relationships and developing your business.

At the pre-sales level, NSN then helps its channel partners to execute the perfect sales pitch through presentations, webinars, and training – helping its partners close more deals and make more money.

Once a contract is signed, it helps its channel partners through a specially-designed portal that gives partners all the tools necessary to serve their customers.

These portals are customised to suit each partner and contract’s unique needs and will help you disrupt your market, optimise your efficiency, and generate major growth.

The complete NSN Channel Partner program comprises a five-step process that has proven to be incredibly effective for its partners:

Partner onboarding Prospect creation Sales assistance Marketing support Revenue Share

Not only does this process serve existing partners well, it has attracted a wealth of new partners to NSN’s Channel Partner Program, too.

NSN continues to build on this success, as well as mutual trust with its existing partners, to continuously help companies exceed their goals.

What our partners have to say

As a testimony to the incredible service NSN provides to its customers, here is what a few of its partners have to say.

“NSN has proven to be an indispensable partner in supplying cloud-based telephony, connectivity, and IT solutions to my clients,” said Nextelecom Director Paul Schultz.

“From the initial customer engagements, design, and implementation to the after-sales support, NSN provides first-class service levels.”

“With a focus on building lasting relationships and providing innovative solutions, NSN is the ideal supplier to partner with in the Telco space!” said Schultz.

The Director of Skytel, a proud NSN partner, said “I have only been a Partner since March this year (2022) and I must admit that I have only received the most amazing service from every single staff member at NSN.”

“From the start you all made me feel like family – like I belong. You guys are absolutely amazing.”

“Proficient, professional, courteous, friendly, and extremely helpful – I am so excited to be a part of NSN, to be associated with NSN, and also to have received the Gold Partner Award in such a short time.”

“Thank you for all your support and assistance. I am looking forward to continuing our professional, business and personal relationship with you going forward.”

Click here to partner with NSN.