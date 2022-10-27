HPE GreenLake – The ultimate edge-to-cloud data management platform

HPE GreenLake is an exceptional edge-to-cloud data management platform that provides impressive flexibility and features.

It is easy to integrate into existing infrastructure, too, and helps organisations generate superior insights into their operations.

This is excellent news for resellers looking to grow their client base while keeping existing customers equipped with the latest products.

Tarsus Distribution is South Africa’s leading distributor of HPE technologies like HPE GreenLake, and will support you in becoming an effective HPE GreenLake-as-a-service provider.

We detail the extensive benefits of becoming an HPE GreenLake reseller, below.

Powerful technology

HPE GreenLake is a feature-rich platform that brings a cloud-like experience to data management – no matter if your client’s data is on the edge, in colocation centres, or in data centres.

This data will all be accessible and available to your clients when and where they need it, leaving the power in their hands.

HPE GreenLake will also use this data to build high-quality insights that give your clients a big advantage over their competitors – ultimately resulting in increased client loyalty.

In addition to this, HPE has integrated powerful automation capabilities into HPE GreenLake that take care of repetitive tasks and allow your client’s employees to focus on more important responsibilities. This includes developing new applications or launching new projects.

The managed services provided by your reseller organisation will complement these automation capabilities, and when one takes all of these productivity benefits into account, Forrester estimates that HPE GreenLake improves IT resource efficiency by an impressive 60%.

When you factor HPE GreenLake’s robust security and compliance features, it is clear this is the ultimate data management platform for South African businesses.

Partner with Tarsus

If you want to add HPE GreenLake to the products you offer, Tarsus Distribution can help you make this a reality.

It is the leading distributor of HPE products and services in South Africa and can help you achieve high margins through HPE GreenLake’s as-a-service model.

This model ensures you can easily support your clients as they scale the services and resources they use.

Each time they request to scale up, you will not have to create a new contract for the extra resources. Instead, you can just upgrade the existing contract.

From its comprehensive functionality to its powerful business model that benefits both you and your clients, HPE GreenLake is a great product for South African resellers to add to their range of offerings.

Click here to learn more about the benefits of being an HPE GreenLake reseller.