5.5G – The next step towards a more intelligent world

It is important for the telecommunications industry to prepare for the 5.5G era so that we can build a better, more intelligent world.

This is according to David Wang, Executive Director of the Huawei Board and Chairman of the Huawei ICT Infrastructure Managing Board.

Presenting at Huawei’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Wang said the industry has made significant progress with 5G, and is now ready to make the leap to 5.5G.

In particular, he explained that three things have become clear when it comes to a 5.5G future:

The standardisation of 5.5G is on the right track – making this more than just a vision. The industry has made breakthroughs in key technologies for 5.5G, and ultra-large bandwidth and ELAA can now deliver a 10Gbps experience. The industry has a clear vision for the IoT landscape and how 5.5G could support it – including through NB-IoT, RedCap, and passive IoT.

“The communications industry is constantly evolving and 5.5G has been kicked into high gear,” said Wang.

“Looking ahead, our task is to tackle five new areas: standards, spectrum, products, ecosystems, and applications.”

Building a 5.5G future

Wang explained that by setting good standards and promoting key technological research, the 5.5G industry can be guided along a clearly defined path.

This path begins with the allocation of spectrum, which will need to account for the ultra-large bandwidth requirements of 5.5G technology.

Mobile network providers will need access to significant sub-100GHz resources, particularly bands that are 30GHz and above, as mmWave is a key frequency band for 5.5G.

6GHz is another band that could be used to power 5.5G – but no matter where this spectrum comes from, operators will need at least 800MHz of it to realise 10Gbps speeds.

Once countries have allocated and auctioned the appropriate spectrum to their local network operators, these operators will need to work with technology providers to prepare for the provision of 5.5G connectivity.

This will entail building mature networks, devices, and chips that can leverage 5.5G technology to its full potential.

It will also be important to create a comprehensive 5.5G ecosystem that includes all key roleplayers to better address user requirements in all scenarios.

This will empower innovators to create ground-breaking new applications that will improve billions of lives across the world.

“Together, let’s stride to 5.5G and build a better, intelligent world,” said Wang.

Click here to learn more about Huawei’s Global Mobile Broadband Forum.