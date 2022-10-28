Acer Chromebook – A new way to Laptop

Technology has evolved a lot in recent years, and it is important to have a laptop that can keep up.

This laptop must be secure, easy to use, and keep up with all that you need to get done.

The Acer Chromebook range ticks all these boxes, making these laptops the ultimate solution to modern productivity challenges.

We find out more about the Acer Chromebook range below.

Ease of use

The Acer Chromebook specialises in ease of use, making these laptops ideal for how we live today – including students, professionals, and home users.

One reason for this is its ChromeOS operating system is simple to set up and run. All you need to do is log in to your Google Account to get going.

Google has also optimised its operating system to ensure your laptop switches on in just six seconds, so you will never have to get frustrated with a slow start-up cycle again.

Once your Acer Chromebook is set up, ChromeOS offers everything you need in a laptop – such as Google, Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

You can access many more apps through the Google Play Store for work, for play and everything in between. You can be even more productive with Microsoft® Word, Excel®, and PowerPoint® online too.

With Chromebook, chip away at your to-do list even when you aren’t connected to the Internet.

Your recent documents, spreadsheets, presentations, and emails are all available when you enable them for offline access.

Plus, you can download full episodes of your favourite show from Netflix® or Disney+™ if you’re just looking to kick back and relax.

All of these installed apps, as well as all of your files, can then be accessed quickly and effectively with the unique Everything Button found on Chromebooks.

Backup and security

The benefits of the Google ecosystem do not stop there.

Users get access to Google One on their Acer Chromebook, which provides 100GB of automatic cloud backup for 12 months.

This means you can back up your files, photos, emails and more with peace of mind.

Built-in virus protection defends your Acer Chromebook from malware automatically. You can focus on what you need to do, instead of installing third-party security software.

You also don’t have to worry about your Chromebook slowing down over time, as automatic updates will maintain its incredible performance for years to come.

Battery life

With loadshedding, a key consideration when purchasing a laptop is battery life.

With the Acer Chromebook, you get a battery that allows you to take care of all your tasks throughout the day – whether you are a student attending classes, or a professional taking care of business.

At the top end of the Acer Chromebook range, this means over 12 hours of usage from a single charge.

Get your Chromebook today

With its incredible battery life, diverse app support, and an easy-to-use interface, the Acer Chromebook is the ideal laptop for every situation.

Get your Acer Chromebook from Incredible Connection today.