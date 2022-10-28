Introducing the FIFA+ hub – now available on Hisense TVs

Hisense has partnered with FIFA to launch the official home of the FIFA World Cup across all your Hisense VIDAA-powered devices – FIFA+.

FIFA+ is a digital destination designed to bring football fans closer to the beautiful game than ever before.

It boasts thousands of free hours of original, live, and archive football that will now be available directly on your Hisense VIDAA-powered TV.

Popular content on the platform includes an extensive archive of all men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup matches, interactive games and predictors, and many original documentaries, docuseries, talk shows, and shorts – including Croatia: Defining a Nation, Ronaldinho, and Icons.

This extensive catalogue of content provides great value to Hisense fans and proves once again that Hisense truly cares about its customers’ user experiences.

“Since launch, FIFA+ has been giving a new voice to so many fantastic stories from across the world of football, and Hisense is proud to amplify them even further by adding the platform to our VIDAA-powered devices,” said Guy Edri, President of Hisense’s VIDAA platform.

“We’re also incredibly excited to announce the daily show, a new format for tournament coverage that will put fan culture at its core.”

FIFA World Cup Daily

The daily show to which Edri refers is World Cup Daily – a 10–25 minute daily dose of all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup Daily is made by fans, for fans, and has football culture at its heart. This makes it the best place to get your daily World Cup fix before the matches take place.

The show will feature a variety of highlights, archive footage, fan interactions, and ex-footballer interviews.

Hisense is proud to be the headline sponsor for World Cup Daily.

Celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2022 with Hisense

As an official FIFA World Cup 2022 partner, Hisense is honoured to have collaborated with FIFA on the FIFA+ app and is excited to give its customers access to the best FIFA World Cup content.

If you are an existing Hisense customer, download the FIFA+ app today. If you’re not a customer yet, there has never been a better time to get a great deal on Hisense’s cutting-edge products.

Click here to view Hisense’s range of smart technology products.