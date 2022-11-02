What happens when you publish an article on MyBroadband

Google Analytics data shows exactly why South African IT and telecommunication companies are eager to have their articles published on MyBroadband.

It is well known that MyBroadband is the largest IT publication in South Africa, with 2.8 million unique browsers every month.

MyBroadband is also the only place where South African ICT companies can reach all IT and telecoms decision-makers in the country.

MyBroadband’s marketing partners have always reported an excellent return on investment as a result, and their website traffic clearly illustrates this point.

Whenever an article is published on MyBroadband featuring a company, there is a big spike in their website traffic with an accompanying increase in engagement.

What the data shows

To illustrate this point, MyBroadband asked one of its long-term clients for their website traffic data before and after an article about their company was published.

The results were superb.

The company’s Google Analytics data – shown below – cleary tracks a dramatic increase in traffic to their website immediately after an article went live on MyBroadband.

The company also stated that they experienced a significant increase in engagement from potential clients from the article.

If you want to learn more about MyBroadband content marketing products, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.

Software Development Company – Article published on MyBroadband on 23 June