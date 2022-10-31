Why you should Fly with Airlink – Widest network of destinations, on-time performance, and exceptional service

Airlink is the best airline in Southern Africa to ensure you arrive on time, refreshed and ready to go.

This is because it offers comfortable seats, a premium service with complimentary onboard catering, and is consistently the most punctual airline in South Africa.

In fact, Airlink has been voted the most punctual Southern African airline for the last three years in a row thanks to consistently achieving higher than 95% on-time performance – making it the best method of travel to ensure are always on time and to travel with confidence for your connecting flights.

Its routes cover the most comprehensive network in Southern Africa, too, including 45 destinations across 13 African countries and St Helena Island.

Airlink convenience

Airlink is committed to making your trip as convenient as possible and the benefits begin before you even arrive at the airport.

You can search for all available domestic and regional flights through its smartphone app, and then book your preferred flights with a few taps.

Airlink lets you check in and download your digital boarding pass online, too, so you can avoid unnecessary queues and pass security as soon as you arrive at the airport.

Additionally, premium and qualifying passengers can access Airlink’s SLOW lounges at several international airports while they wait for their flight to board.

These SLOW lounges offer a bar service, an all-day buffet, meeting rooms, free Wi-Fi, luxurious washrooms, and spa treatments.

The Airlink experience

While you’re on an Airlink aircraft, you will understand why over 3 million people across 72,000 flights trust Airlink to get them to their meetings and holidays every year.

The airline offers impeccable service and comfort. A standout example is that Airlink’s seating configuration only offers window and aisle seats, there is no middle seat – so you never have to worry about being stuck between two strangers fighting over armrests.

This is a testament to Airlink’s commitment to passenger comfort, as is the fact that it offers wider seats than other airlines which recline and have generous legroom.

The Airlink experience is further enhanced by its complimentary onboard catering service that includes tasty food and a selection of beverages. No need for that last minute pre-flight snack.

Once you’ve arrived at your destination, you can rest assured that whoever is picking you up knows you’ve landed, thanks to the Airlink app.

The app has a feature that lets you share your flight status and provides real-time update notifications on the flight.

Fly with Airlink

Airlink is Southern Africa’s largest independent airline and has 30 years of experience getting South Africans to their favourite destinations.

It also has 30 interline agreements and four codeshare partners to ensure it can always get you where you need to go, with ease of accessibility to and from international destinations.

Click here to book your next flight with Airlink.