SA Fintech iKhokha wins International Innovation Award

Durban-based fintech company, iKhokha, has been awarded top honours at Mastercard’s EMEA EDGE Conference in Dubai.

The Mastercard EDGE Conference brought together payment technology innovators and tech industry experts to celebrate the efforts of fintech companies making strides in the evolution of payment technology.

Bringing home the prestigious Accelerating Digital Acceptance in Africa award, iKhokha was recognised for its latest product, iK Tap on Phone, and its impact on SMEs across South Africa.

“iKhokha is honoured and humbled to be the only South African fintech recognised by the Mastercard EMEA team for our iK Tap on Phone product innovation and efforts to reduce the barrier to financial inclusion for SMEs in South Africa,” said iKhokha CEO and co-founder Matt Putman.

Though a challenging sector to navigate, iKhokha continues to champion small businesses by serving one of their most important needs: access to affordable payment solutions.

Through this mobile innovation, iKhokha seeks to end the financial exclusion small businesses have historically faced.

With payment solutions like iK Tap on Phone, all business owners can finally participate in the digital economy and experience what it feels like to transact with ease, regardless of their business size.

What’s more, the barriers to entry are now lower than ever as this freemium payment solution enables anyone to start accepting card payments with no upfront hardware costs and nominal transaction fees.

All merchants need to do to access iK Tap on Phone is download the free iKhokha app.

“We are doubling down on our mission to make it easier for the millions of vital SME businesses in South Africa to start, manage and grow, as well as exploring opportunities for future expansion in the region,” said Putman.

In addition to iK Tap on Phone, iKhokha supplies card machines for businesses at various stages of business growth.

iKhokha also offers innovations that drive ecommerce adoption in small business circles through remote payment solutions like iK Pay Link and iK Pay Gateway.

To find out more about iKhokha’s products, visit www.ikhokha.com.