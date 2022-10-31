Micro Focus HCMX – The best way to manage your hybrid cloud ecosystem in South Africa

South African businesses are transitioning to hybrid cloud environments thanks to the versatility it offers their IT operations.

However, the management of a hybrid cloud ecosystem can be difficult if you don’t have the correct tools.

This is why your business needs Micro Focus Hybrid Cloud Management X (HCMX).

HCMX is a solution that lets you easily deploy and manage important applications and services in your hybrid cloud ecosystem.

It is available as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and can be deployed on-premises or in the public cloud through AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.

The system supports VMware deployments, containers, and traditional physical servers – so your IT team can integrate your existing IT estate into the system.

This combines with over 150 integration capsules to ensure that HCMX provides superior third-party software integration capabilities to your organization.

Your business will also benefit from thousands of out-of-the-box operational workflows, as well as over 300 application components.

Simplify your systems

In addition to this, Micro Focus HCMX leverages automation to minimize the manual work you will need to do to manage your hybrid cloud ecosystem.

This includes the generation of insights into your public cloud spend data – so that you are alerted when your costs are higher than a pre-determined threshold – and recommendations that help your IT department make the correct decisions when spending money on new resources or technologies.

Micro Focus has prioritized compliance, too, and HCMX will help you abide by all relevant regulations when managing your hybrid cloud systems.

This is particularly important in South Africa, given the need to abide by POPIA as well as regulations like GDPR if your business has international clients or employees.

HCMX even provides users with a self-service portal that makes it easy to access all cloud and on-premise resources on demand.

This portal lets users easily navigate through your organization’s systems and find and consume the data and resources they need – with no training required.

These users will also have access to smart virtual agents that use natural language understanding to provide automated assistance if they have any questions.

Get HCMX from Axiz

Axiz is a leading South African distributor of the best technology brands – including Micro Focus.

Axiz can help your organization implement and run Micro Focus HCMX, letting you manage your hybrid cloud ecosystem in an efficient and optimal way.

It has been serving vendors and partners across the continent for over 30 years, so it is well-equipped to handle your specific needs.

Click here to learn more about Micro Focus HCMX from Axiz.