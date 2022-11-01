In the pink at homechoice

Forget Black Friday! Introducing Pink November – a month of free gifts and savings on bedding, blankets, homeware, and appliances!

homechoice has so many great deals that it needs a whole month to get through them all – plus, qualifying customers can shop today and only pay their first instalment in February 2023, interest free.

How to benefit from Pink November

The homechoice Pink November sale is the perfect time to get all you need for the festive season.

Enjoy special offers that give you more for less with free Bluetooth speakers with beautiful bedding sets or free cellphones with selected laptops.

While homechoice is known for its luxurious blankets and trendy bedding, it’s worth looking into its wide range of electronics, baby & kids’ products, furniture, and appliances.

Whether shopping for a new bedding set or looking for top-notch Christmas gifts for the family, they have what you need.

Plus, every order placed before 28 November 2022 earns you entries to the WIN R1 million lucky draw!

Make Buy now, pay later work for you

homechoice wants to help you create the home you love and knows how tough things are, so they run their Shop Now, Pay in February promotion around this time every year to help you free up some much-needed cash.

Existing customers who meet the qualifying criteria get to shop for the life of their dreams today but only pay their first instalment in February 2023 – interest free. Ts&Cs apply.

Open an account with homechoice

homechoice is an omnichannel credit retailer known for top-quality blankets and cookware that gets passed on to future generations and offers affordable credit terms built to suit your budget.

Why not use this festive season to make the best memories and step into 2023, creating the home you love with homechoice?