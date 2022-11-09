Start 2023 in a job you enjoy

The start of a new year is the perfect time to begin a new career.

Broad Media knows this, and we are currently recruiting for several exciting roles within the business for 2023.

This includes opportunities within our editorial, marketing, and development divisions.

Click on the links below to apply for a position at Broad Media.

All these positions have one thing in common: you will look forward to getting up in the morning and coming to work.

Working at Broad Media

Broad Media is South Africa’s leading independent online media company, and owns several of the largest and most influential news websites in South Africa.

This includes BusinessTech, MyBroadband, TopAuto, and Daily Investor.

Broad Media offers an excellent work environment, a competitive salary, and the room to learn and grow in your career.

The positions are based at Broad Media’s head office in Centurion, Gauteng.