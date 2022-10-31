Synology 2023 and Beyond – Exciting new DSM products and upgrades

Synology has announced powerful new solutions and updates to its data management, data protection, and infrastructure security line-up at its 2023 and Beyond event.

“We keep improving our DSM systems to offer better scalability, availability, mobility, and security, allowing our customers to easily manage, move, and secure petabytes of data,” said Synology CEO Derren Lu.

This included insights into Synology DSM 7.2, which the company said focuses on the most important, yet most challenging, aspect of business – data management.

“We have seen that data management and protection are getting more challenging, and having an efficient data management infrastructure is essential for businesses,” said Lu.

This is especially important in South Africa, where many start-ups and SMBs are looking for affordable solutions to simplify their data management.

In response to this challenge, Synology will be releasing DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.2 for its NAS systems in the first quarter of 2023.

Improved data protection for South African businesses

Among the key features in this update is that DSM 7.2 provides full WORM (write once, read many) folder support, allowing folders to be locked down for data security and compliance purposes.

This is crucial for South African businesses because the frequency of data breaches has risen at an alarming rate.

For example, Kaspersky research found that 20% of South African organisations faced incidents where workers’ data was compromised in 2021 alone – and many more have experienced customer data breaches over the years (including several high-profile incidents).

The addition of full WORM folder support is therefore a big deal for South African organisations that use Synology NAS systems as it helps them protect their employee and customer data more effectively.

“We will also be adding full volume-based encryption support, allowing admins to set up all of their shared folders and LUNs (logical unit numbers) together,” added Synology Growth Marketing Specialist Katherine Chiang.

This superior encryption will make it easier for South African businesses to abide by the appropriate regulations – most notably POPIA – and avoid being fined for sub-par data protection practices.

Full volume-based encryption support will also offer a 48% performance boost, greater convenience, and remove file character limit restrictions.

Synology Drive 3.2

“In 2023, DSM is not only getting more secure and efficient, but our companion apps like Drive and Office are all getting massive improvements, too,” said Synology Cloud Solutions Product Manager Shelina Hsieh.

Synology has sped up file indexing by up to 10-times with Drive 3.2 – and this app will support 10-times more files than before, too.

The next major release of Synology Drive will also introduce:

Remote wipe as a last line of defence

Watermarking support for files

Option to block downloads

Collaborative file locking

These features are especially useful for people using Synology Office, which is important as Synology expects to see more users combine Synology Drive and Synology Office in the future.

Synology also unveiled plans to launch new scale-out systems in 2023 that offer better scalability, improved capacity, and enhanced performance.

Infrastructure security and data protection

Synology knows that protection is crucial when managing data, which is why it is developing impressive data loss prevention features for its Active Insight surveillance software.

This includes data access auditing and ransomware protection – both of which will complement its new AI-powered cameras, the Synology 500 Series IP cameras, that offer superior performance, security, and integration.

Lastly, Synology unveiled two new features for its C2 product suite.

C2 Identity will now offer password-less secure access across all your endpoints in 2023, and Synology Active Backup and C2 Backup will benefit from the new Synology Backup Cloud. This provides IT admins with a bird’s-eye view of all their backup tasks.

