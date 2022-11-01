How to bag next year’s holiday this Black Friday

With demand far outstripping availability, many travellers have been shocked when trying to book flights a couple of weeks ahead – especially on domestic routes.

If you always used to book your local flights about two weeks ahead, you need to at least double that lead time in the current market.

What Black Friday means for 2022 travel?

Don’t expect to grab a last-minute deal for 2022 travel. Rather rethink how you can shop on Black Friday and plan for next year.

Capacity is also constrained internationally with flights filling up much faster than they would pre-COVID and due to the rising cost of jet fuel, these seats are coming in at a premium.

“After the world slowly started to open up after lockdowns, customer’s travel booking behaviour favoured last minute getaways with a very short lead time,” says Sue Garrett, General Manager Supply, Pricing and Marketing, Flight Centre Travel Group.

“But by about September last year, we noticed that the lead time was being extended; although still much shorter than pre-Covid.”

“Now it’s a completely different story,” says Garrett. “If you’re still looking to book your December holiday and flights, there is still some availability here and there, but you’d better book these flights asap.”

“There is simply more demand than capacity, and in addition to the volatile price of oil, has led to the increase in airline prices, especially notable on domestic December flights.”

However it’s not all doom and gloom. Airlines are rushing to try fill the demand.

Flight Centre data on airline seat capacity shows that for the company’s top 25 selling airlines, capacity for some key airlines such as Emirates and British Airways, starts to average from about 84% from February 2023 whereas Qatar, Delta and Qantas are ramping up capacity to average over 100% capacity heading into the new year (and post the Soccer World Cup for Qatar).

With Black Friday fast approaching, here’s how you can bag an early bird holiday saving for 2023:

Plan your ideal travel dates for 2023 – take note of the public holidays and possible leave days.

Peak season is so yesterday. Consider travelling outside of the peak season for the lowest pricing and best availability.

Research, research, research.

Set your budget.

Check the required documentation for your preferred destination – ensure you have your passport information handy.

Be an early bird or a night owl – or both. Whatever you need to do to grab a great travel deal, do it!

Browse deals and travel information on the Flight Centre website or contact a Travel Expert here.