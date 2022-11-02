Why is everyone going cloud? The benefits of Content Manager Cloud

If there’s a buzzword in tech that’s been floating around for years, it’s “cloud.”

The word itself, literally referring to vapour in the air, initially receives criticism from engineers for its brilliant marketing.

Those of us in the tech space know that there’s nothing weightless about servers in a cloud infrastructure. Although the marketing concept of a light, “floating” IT solution may be debatable, the real significance of the cloud model is not.

As product manager for Micro Focus Content Manager, a data retention and management solution, I’ve seen customers become more and more interested in the cloud consumption model.

In April 2021, Micro Focus launched the Content Manager Cloud offering in response to this demand, and now has over 50,000 daily users. It’s the perfect product to use as an example in exploring the advantages of cloud solutions.

Always available, anytime, anywhere

The cloud isn’t the future of IT—it’s the present. Most organisations are already at least partially on a cloud IT infrastructure, or have a roadmap to push their on-premises applications to cloud.

Any organisation with Microsoft 365 online is at least on a hybrid model.

A cloud solution consists of networked servers that provide remote IT solutions to its consumers via the internet.

Data storage and processing happen on the cloud provider’s infrastructure, rather than on the consumer’s.

Essentially, a cloud solution can be accessed from anywhere, anytime, if you’ve got an internet connection and the right credentials. Organisations using cloud can invest in IT solutions without having to manage any hardware themselves.

The cost benefits of outsourcing hardware and maintenance, combined with anywhere-anytime access, have pushed many organisations to “look to the sky” and go cloud.

Forget trying to scale VPN access to a workforce now working from home.

Content Manager Cloud still integrates with your hybrid environment.

Our Net software development kit and services API ensure that business integrations with third-party solutions remain the same, regardless of whether you choose to go cloud. You get all the benefits without any business impact.

Cloud is for Everyone

Although many of us are familiar with the cloud and its benefits, some myths remain.

Many still believe that it’s less secure because data is provided to a third party and must be made available across the internet. Critics claim it will never be suitable for highly secure organisations, such as government entities. The Australian government disagrees.

The Australian Government Cloud Computing Policy clearly states, “agencies now must adopt cloud where it is fit for purpose, provides adequate protection of data and delivers value for money.” This example illustrates that even organisations with high security requirements are using the cloud.

The law is almost always a few steps behind innovations in technology (it chronologically has to be).

So if governments are recommending that you go cloud, I would listen. Not all organisations can provide their data to a third party, sometimes for legal reasons. But the attitude that the cloud is a private-sector-only endeavour has changed.

Cloud truly is for everyone, no matter the sector or size. Content Manager Cloud customers range from one customer with 30 end users to one with 25,000. Whilst the average customer has a minimum of 250 users, our 30-user customer came to us for a reason you may not expect: stronger security.

Make security somebody else’s problem

One word summarizes the security benefits of going cloud: outsourcing. When you have a health problem, you want the most specialised doctor.

When you have a security requirement, you want a specialised security team. Third-party cloud services usually invest in having their infrastructure security certified, in addition to their team being specialised and trained.

The result, in most cases, is a higher degree of protection than you would be able to achieve yourself.

Our Content Manager Cloud solution offers the highest security standards, all the way up to its advanced cyberthreat management and detection service. Based on an Azure platform, it delivers all the security requirements you would expect―disaster recovery, high availability, and security of protected storage.

Disaster recovery is georedundant, meaning an entire region could go down and you’d still have data backed up to another region. Protection even covers natural disasters.

The single tenancy architecture ensures each customer has its own dedicated environment. Using the Azure platform allows us to meet data sovereignty and local protection requirements in over 100 countries.

Content Manager Cloud offers government-grade security and a long history of working with customers in government, finance, healthcare, and pharma.

Dedicated service-level agreements include 99.95 percent availability and 24-hour support, as well as monthly security reports.

The solution is ISO 27001 certified with annual reviews on the certificate, including penetration testing. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Save time and money on maintenance

Cloud solutions also let you outsource the time and cost of deploying, maintaining, patching, and upgrading software.

Make these steps somebody else’s problems whilst enjoying the perks of a secure, updated solution.

Let’s start with deployment. Content Manager Cloud customers have been up and live within two weeks of contract signature, with the system itself set up in 24 hours. This removes all the usual hassle of infrastructure purchase and architecture planning.

Next, we have maintenance. Content Manager Cloud has no downtime for patching and maintenance, so there’s no interruption to system performance whilst we keep you up to date. The infrastructure auto-scales when users or data increase.

And finally, the upgrade. Our solution includes free regular upgrades, meaning you always benefit from the latest business and security features. We work with you to decide when to upgrade. Although you’ve outsourced the task, it’s still tailored to your requirements.

Deployment, maintenance, and upgrading are so simple that transitioning to the secure cloud is simpler than an on-premises Content Manager upgrade. If you’re a current customer, why not let your move to the cloud be your last upgrade?

In conclusion, avoid costly, long upgrade projects and processes. Outsource your maintenance and upgrades to a team that has patched and upgraded your exact product version many times over. Some customers have seen 20–50 percent savings on the total cost of ownership by moving infrastructure management to Content Manager Cloud.

Different paths to the sky

Organisations can “go cloud” in different ways. One path to cloud is to pay for software-as-a-service from your solution provider, which is the Content Manager Cloud model.

This model is also available through our ecosystem of wonderful partners, who offer various hosted solutions for Content Manager to meet different customer needs.

A different path to cloud, for organisations that prefer to manage their applications themselves, is to adopt their own private cloud. With Content Manager, many customers opt for using an Azure or AWS private cloud to host our product.

Whichever way you choose, you can still work with your preferred partner.

All these different paths lead to the same conclusion from a product management perspective. We make cloud supportability for Content Manager a priority on all platforms.

Although Content Manager Cloud is Azure-hosted, we also support AWS and are looking at Google Cloud for our roadmap.

From an architecture perspective, Content Manager can be made available as a Docker image, leveraging all the benefits of containerization.

This option is helpful to anyone deploying on the cloud and then later maintaining and upgrading.

Whatever path is right for you, think about going cloud today. Whether it’s for the business benefits of data being available anywhere, anytime, or for the logistic benefits of outsourcing security and maintenance, cloud is for everyone.

By: Gwendoline Huret, Global Product Manager for Content Manager, Micro Focus