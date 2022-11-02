Gallagher Convention Centre has you top of mind

GCᵌH by Gallagher Convention Centre offers expertly crafted food items that are specially selected for each public event by their team of professional chefs.

Their exhibition menus are designed based on the visitor profiles of each public event, and each item on the menu is crafted with you in mind.

Great care is taken by the Executive Chef to ensure that the GCᵌH by Gallagher Convention Centre brand represents the highest quality convenience offerings that cater to every taste.

GCᵌH by Gallagher Convention Centre offers vegetarian options on every show. Vegetarians can now look out for specifically branded vegetarian food stations during public events. The chefs are happy to provide vegan options by prior arrangement.

The GCᵌH by Gallagher brand is competitively priced based on market research of similar offerings. The exhibition catering is always freshly prepared, and it adheres to the strictest food safety standards.

Look out for the speciality item at each public event. It will be handcrafted, deliciously formulated, and specially designed with you in mind.

Park with Pleasure

To further enhance your experience while attending public events at Gallagher Convention Centre, they now offer you more options to secure your parking ticket.

Visitors can now purchase parking tickets via the Quicket app, by card at the gate, or by purchasing a parking ticket with cash at the gate.

Gallagher Convention Centre offers more than 5,000 parking bays for visitors. Now you can pay and park with pleasure.

Pay online – Your guests can now pay online for their parking ahead of time through Quicket. They will need to visit this link and click on your event to pay for their parking. Tap and park – Guests can tap their bank card at the parking gate for convenient payment. This is facilitated by portable card machines. Pay and park – Your guests can also pay in cash at the parking gate to gain entry to the parking facilities.

Summer Special

Gallagher Convention Centre is looking forward to hosting you for your year-end event. This is likely to be your first in a while.

Having noticed a shift in the market towards year-end conferences or an affordable conference option to kick-start 2023, Gallagher is now offering its Summer Special for a limited time.

The Summer Special promotion will run from November 2022 to January 2023 and lets you host great end-of-year functions at a discounted rate of just R515 per person.

This includes a range of first-class facilities and perks for your event, including:

Conference and lunch venues

Secure parking

Lectern

Flipchart

Pens, notepads, and water

Refreshments (tea, coffee, and juice)

Lunch (Sit-down or finger fork)

You can have peace of mind where special dietary requirements are concerned. Gallagher offers Halaal catering, certified by NIHT, at no surcharge. This is a significant relief for organisers on a restricted budget.

Gallagher Convention Centre has gone above and beyond to offer you peace of mind while on the property. The venue offers a full generator backup facility as well as a million-litre backup water tank.

Gallagher Convention Centre offers you event solutions customised to your requirements, proving once again that the venue is committed to its motto- “Your event, Your way”.