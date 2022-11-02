AX3000 dual-band PoE multi-Gig insight managed Wi-Fi 6 access point

NETGEAR has released the latest addition to its managed wireless access point portfolio – the Insight managed Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 dual-band multi-Gig PoE access point (WAX615).

Developed for small and medium businesses (SMBs), the WAX615 provides the fastest dual-band, Wi-Fi 6, multi-gig performance and coverage with NETGEAR Insight remote cloud management and the NETGEAR unique Instant Mesh capability.

Broadband internet access for businesses has broken the Gigabit per second speed limit. End-point device Wi-Fi speeds have increased as Wi-Fi technology has evolved from one generation to the next.

Businesses must upgrade their Wi-Fi infrastructure to keep up with customer demand as well as data-driven business operations.

The WAX615 provides SMBs and managed service providers with a powerful Wi-Fi solution based on the latest Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 technology, delivering twice the throughput compared to Wi-Fi 6 Release 1, at a price comparable to its immediate predecessor.

The WAX615 is backwards compatible with all NETGEAR Insight Managed Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points, making it an easy, drop-in upgrade to existing Insight networks.

With a top speed of 3Gbps, superior range and easy setup, the WAX615 access point delivers seamless roaming, load balancing and multi-user access for the best Wi-Fi experience in high-density environments.

The device also includes one-year free Insight subscription for fully centralised, real-time setup, monitoring, and control with no need for extra management hardware.

Furthermore, the WAX615 features one 2.5Gbps Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet port for faster wired connectivity and easy installation.

It’s ideally paired with NETGEAR GSM4210P, MS510TXPP, MS510TXUP and MS108EUP PoE switches.

“It’s always exciting for us when one of our OEM suppliers launches a new solution that provides increased throughput and enhanced convenience for our customers. The NETGEAR WAX615 is a classic example of customer-centric design,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, product manager for NETGEAR at Duxbury Networking.

“The WAX615 is yet another example of NETGEAR’s commitment to innovation and delivering superior Wi-Fi solutions to customers,” says Douglas Cheung, director of product line management for NETGEAR Business Wireless.

“The result of our innovation is the WAX615, that delivers higher data throughput, improved network efficiency, and a better user experience, all while maintaining management consistency across generations of products and at an attractive price point.”

Small and medium organisations can enjoy enterprise level security without expenditures typically associated with this class of product.

NETGEAR Insight makes it simple to configure and maintain network security with features that include:

Eight separate wireless networks (SSIDs) that can be used for admins, employees, guests and a myriad IoT devices (Wi-Fi surveillance cameras, thermostats, door locks and sensors).

Individual VLANs for network separation and dedicated swim lanes for various data streams (administrators, employees, visitors, HR, Finance).

Additional features include:

Wi-Fi 6 Release 2 – 100% faster speed than Wi-Fi 6 Release 1 in 5 GHz band, enabled by 160 MHz channelisation.

– 100% faster speed than Wi-Fi 6 Release 1 in 5 GHz band, enabled by 160 MHz channelisation. Instant Mesh – Compatible with all Insight Managed Access Points to form hybrid wired and wireless mesh networks, expanding Wi-Fi coverage to areas that are hard to reach by Ethernet cables.

– Compatible with all Insight Managed Access Points to form hybrid wired and wireless mesh networks, expanding Wi-Fi coverage to areas that are hard to reach by Ethernet cables. Concurrent Usage – Handles four times more client devices per unit (when all devices support Wi-Fi 6) compared to Wi-Fi 5.

– Handles four times more client devices per unit (when all devices support Wi-Fi 6) compared to Wi-Fi 5. Superior Performance – Dual-band with each unit capable of delivering 3.0 Gbps of data throughput.

– Dual-band with each unit capable of delivering 3.0 Gbps of data throughput. Seamless roaming and load balancing – Unrivalled user experience throughout the business, ideal for high density environments.

– Unrivalled user experience throughout the business, ideal for high density environments. Support for latest devices – Works with the latest iOS and Android mobile devices such as iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and all notebook computers, wireless and wired.

– Works with the latest iOS and Android mobile devices such as iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and all notebook computers, wireless and wired. Backwards compatible – Supports Wi-Fi 4 (IEEE 802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) standards.

– Supports Wi-Fi 4 (IEEE 802.11n), Wi-Fi 5 (IEEE 802.11ac) and Wi-Fi 6 (IEEE 802.11ax) standards. Easy deployment – One 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port with high-power Power-over-Ethernet (PoE+) port (PoE+ switch & access point power adapter are sold separately).

