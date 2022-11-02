RSAWEB delivers another first for South Africans with Sanlam Reality

South Africa’s best-rated internet service provider (ISP), RSAWEB, is excited to announce another first for South Africans, through partnering with one of the country’s biggest rewards programs – Sanlam Reality.

The RSAWEB fibre benefit is now live, offering Sanlam Reality Rewards members up to 20% off their RSAWEB Fibre to the Home (FTTH) bills.

“At RSAWEB, we believe in the potential of our beautiful country, and we want to be a part of its success by adding value to South Africans’ lives.”

“Our connectivity solutions enable anyone to get connected, be secure online, and succeed in their ventures ─ whether working remotely or studying online.”

“By partnering with Sanlam Reality, we help their clients reach their financial and sustainability goals. Together, we provide solutions to better South Africa’s tomorrow,” said Wendy-Anne Bailey, Home Consumer Business Unit Head at RSAWEB.

Given South Africa’s current economic climate and the rising cost of living, RSAWEB and Sanlam Reality embarked on this partnership to bring more value to thousands of South African households.

FTTH has become a household essential as it provides fast, reliable and stable connectivity, opening a world of endless possibility, while helping people succeed online.

This connectivity option creates endless opportunities, including to work or learn from home, stream content, and connect with other online gamers.

RSAWEB has invested heavily into its network to ensure all customers have the ideal online experience, no matter what their requirements may be.

“Adding to our philosophy of connecting tomorrow and harnessing South Africans’ potential, we offer learnership opportunities, teaching people the scarce skills needed in South Africa.”

“We focus on the latest and best technological solutions, as we want to enable our customers to achieve their personal and professional goals,” Bailey added.

The RSAWEB FTTH benefit is available to anyone who wants to sign up for fibre internet and become a Sanlam Reality Rewards member.

Sanlam Reality Rewards members may also switch from their current ISP to RSAWEB and activate the benefit, subject to their membership status.

With exceptional customer service at the core of its DNA, RSAWEB never compromises on its customers’ experience.

This approach is clear in its Google customer review rating of 4.7/5 stars, making RSAWEB South Africa’s best-rated ISP.

RSAWEB has also been crowned back-to-back winners in the Best ISP category at KFM Best of the Cape awards, based on the votes of thousands of South Africans.

Furthermore, RSAWEB is a consistent top-ranked ISP on Netflix’s ISP streaming index, and MyBroadband’s best ISP rankings.

Become a Sanlam Reality Rewards member today to activate the RSAWEB FTTH benefit and grab the opportunity to connect and succeed online.