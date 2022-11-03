The Bed Shop – Where you’ll find the best beds in South Africa

The Bed Shop is South Africa’s most experienced specialist bed retailer and has used this to perfect the science of providing a great night’s sleep.

It is unquestionably South Africa’s favourite bed retailer and this is because of its commitment to providing beds that balance unrivalled comfort with affordable prices.

Any South African who wants a good night’s sleep knows they should shop at one of The Bed Shop’s 100+ nationwide stores or online at www.thebedshop.co.za

Dynamic Bedding

The Bed Shop has developed this trust by cutting out the middleman and building its own beds through its Dynamic Bedding Brand.

Dynamic Bedding is a proudly South African brand that manufactures all of its beds in its factory here in Mzansi.

The Dynamic Range is exclusive to The Bed Shop and gives you the best quality beds at the best prices.

After all: It’s not about what’s on top of your mattress; it’s about what’s inside it!

In fact, The Bed Shop is so confident that it offers the best beds in the South African market, that it offers its customers a 10% discount if they can find a better-quality bed at a cheaper price.

This is the ultimate guarantee of quality that you get when shopping with The Bed Shop.

Additionally, because The Bed Shop manufactures its own beds locally through Dynamic Bedding, it always has stock that is ready for delivery – and you can get particularly fast delivery on its best-selling beds.

Lots of bed options

You won’t experience a better night’s rest than when you’re sleeping on a Dynamic-branded bed – the only question is which one suits your specific sleep needs.

Dynamic Orthopaedic mattresses have a range of spring systems that conform to your body and keep your spine supported throughout the night. They are also well-ventilated to ensure you remain cool.

If you are looking for even more support without sacrificing comfort, the Dynamic Therapaedic brand is your best choice.

These mattresses use foams of various densities to reduce pressure points on your body and give you a relaxing night’s sleep.

Alternatively, Dynamic Posture Pocket mattresses use Pocket Coil inner springs with a layered foam design that supports your body no matter your sleeping position.

Black November deals

The Bed Shop is making these popular Dynamic-brand beds available at drastically reduced prices during its annual Black November sale.

For example, you can get a Dynamic Orthopaedic Superior Gel Memory Foam Queen Base Set for just R6,499 – 35% off its usual price. Saving you R3499.

The Dynamic Posture Pocket Supreme Queen Base Set is also 35% off – costing just R9,424 throughout November Saving you R 5074.

Fans of the Dynamic Therapaedic range can get their hands on the Superior Queen Base Set for just R8,969 – amounting to yet another 35% saving of R 1500.

These and plenty of other deals are available throughout November – so don’t miss out on an affordable good night’s sleep!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bed Shop and Dynamic Bedding

Dynamic Bedding stands tall above its competitors as South Africa’s gold standard when it comes to buying a bed.

Throughout its 28 years of production, this brand has become synonymous with high quality, innovation, and excellence.

It should therefore be unsurprising that alongside the beds it manufactures for The Bed Shop, Dynamic Bedding also receives an overwhelming amount of business from the country’s top hospitality providers, like hotels and B&B chains.

These hospitality businesses know that Dynamic Bedding is indisputably the best bed brand in South Africa – and you should, too.

Click here to learn more about The Bed Shop.