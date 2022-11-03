We Buy Furniture – The furniture company that has given away R750,000 in FREE furniture

We Buy Furniture/Clearance Warehouse is taking South Africa by storm, offering brand new, demo, top brand pre-owned furniture and appliances at exceptional prices.

We Buy Furniture and Clearance Warehouse with a highly visible Head Quarters/DC on the N1 Highway in Midrand are well known from public opinion of good reviews because of price, quality and service.

From their start out of a home garage in Centurion in 2017 to 8 stores covering Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and North-West totalling to over 15,000 square meters of retail and storage space.

Buying furniture

The impressive success of Clearance Warehouse is thanks to a large variety of new, demo, top brand pre-owned furniture and appliances you can trade, sell and buy anything you like on a regular basis.

No matter what you choose to buy, Clearance Warehouse and We Buy Furniture does everything possible to make this process easy:

It offers a 24-month credit facility.

It offers a six-month interest-free lay-by option and a 3-month zero-interest instalment option.

It also provides nationwide delivery to major towns and cities across South Africa.

Alongside its nationwide delivery, We Buy Furniture provides collection of any furniture you wish to sell to We Buy Furniture in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Free State and North-West.

Selling furniture

The process of selling your pre-owned furniture to We Buy Furniture is as easy as buying from them.

First, you will need to provide clear pictures of the furniture you wish to sell as well as the price at which you wish to sell these pieces.

This information can be sent to We Buy Furniture through social media, its website, or via email at [email protected]

We Buy Furniture will inspect, pay and collect. This can take place on all weekdays.

Satisfied customers

Not only are Clearance Warehouse and We Buy Furniture open 7 days a week, their Facebook pages of nearly 500,000 followers are very popular and active daily.

“Great Quality. Affordable Price. Amazing Furniture,” said one customer on social media – a sentiment that is echoed many times overs.

With thousands of satisfied customers, we can truly say they are changing and paving the way people shop for furniture.

Due to the high demand for We Buy Furniture’s superior customer service and great prices, parent company Clearance Warehouse launched Shopperdeals in 2021 – an online retailer that offers thousands of products from the top brands across almost every product category you can think of.

This business’s growth proves that South Africans love We Buy Furniture and Clearance Warehouse’s product offering.

Click here to buy or sell pre-loved or new furniture from We Buy Furniture or Clearance Warehouse.