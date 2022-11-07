CambriLearn – The ultimate CAPS online school in South Africa

If you are looking for the best online school in South Africa, then you are looking for CambriLearn.

In this article, we will look at the benefits associated with online schooling and highlight some of the key reasons to enrol your child in the CambriLearn Online School’s CAPS curriculum.

Unique learning needs

CambriLearn prioritises personalised learning and they understand that every child does not learn in the same way or at the same pace.

For example, in a typical classroom environment, an academically gifted child will grasp concepts faster than the average student.

If a child grasps the concept faster than the rest of the class, then they may become bored and will often lose focus and become a distraction.

On the other hand, for children with ADD or ADHD, the ability to focus and sit quietly at a desk is nearly impossible.

Therefore, one major benefit of choosing an online schooling curriculum is having the freedom and flexibility to personalise your child’s daily learning schedule to their unique needs.

A more flexible schooling solution

The CambriLearn CAPS curriculum offers South African homeschoolers the opportunity to follow structured school terms and exam dates that enable them to integrate with the South African school year.

Whilst some online schools implement strict daily learning hours, CambriLearn students have more flexible access to lessons and course content.

Learners can therefore tailor their daily learning schedule to their specific needs and schedule, and work at a pace that suits them.

It is important to note that CambriLearn’s CAPS students still have fixed deadlines within which to complete assignments before they can receive their report cards.

This keeps them accountable and on track with the set South African school calendar and exam dates.

Affordable education solution with the best features

CambriLearn’s online schooling platform provides a host of valuable features such as:

interactive online learning content

student progress reports

easy-to-use student and parent dashboards

live lessons in a virtual classroom environment

a library of recorded lessons available on-demand

chat forums

mock exams and marked assignments

access to qualified teachers.

Additionally, thanks to smaller class sizes, CambriLearn ensures that each student receives valuable teacher support and interaction.

CambriLearn’s fee structure and packages ensure that students receive all of these educational support services for a fraction of the price of what you would expect to pay at a traditional private school.

Personal and dedicated student support

In addition to the on-platform features above, CambriLearn students and parents rave about the service and support they receive from CambriLearn’s staff.

When comparing online reviews on Facebook, Google and Hello Peter, CambriLearn far outperforms its competitors with an incredible average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

This is largely thanks to the quality of the CambriLearn teachers and the fact that each student is assigned their own personal support consultant who is available to assist with any queries that they may have.

CambriLearn also offers an academic support feature for students who are struggling to keep up with the syllabus or who may have learning disabilities.

Improved social skills

A common deterrent for parents considering online schooling is the misconception that homeschoolers don’t develop their social skills.

This is far from the truth, and it has been shown that larger classes and peer pressure can do more social harm than good.

Additionally, due to the more effective scheduling of CambriLearn’s online classes, students tend to have more time and energy to participate in sporting and social activities with other kids across different age groups.

For parents who have concerns about developing their child’s social skills, CambriLearn offers a unique Social Emotional Learning course which teaches children to understand and appreciate differences and develop their own character for better self-awareness.

The course is designed to help learners discover constructive ways to process their emotions and interact with others in a respectful way.

Is an online matric recognised at universities?

From attending high school to attending a university in Cape Town, Johannesburg or any one of the major tertiary institutions in South Africa, learners who graduate from an online school receive their National Senior Certificate in the same way that a learner who attends a traditional school would.

When it comes to choosing an online school, it is important to consider your unique child and ensure that their school provides the necessary support and learning content that best suits their personality.

CambriLearn is expertly equipped to provide a premium education that takes into account each child’s individual learning needs – so download the CambriLearn CAPS student info pack to find out more about why it is a great option for your child.