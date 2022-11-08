Road Tripping – Rent a Car or Drive My Own?

By now, we should all know the rules and protocols to keep safe from the coronavirus – and ‘staying home’ is one of them.

But let’s be realistic – life must and does go on, and staying home has some dire limitations.

There comes a time when you have to get on the road for a long inter-provincial journey. In 2022, is it better to drive your own vehicle, or should you rent one instead?

The short answer is: It depends.

Considerations – factors that influence your decision

Determine whether the benefits outweigh the costs. When deciding to rent a car, consider the following:

Your journey

Number of drivers – If you intend to rotate drivers, keep in mind that you’ll pay extra for each driver.

Number of passengers – It makes a difference to whether your own car is big enough or whether you’ll need to upsize.

Distance to destination – A trip longer than about four hours may warrant a rental car. For shorter trips, it may be more convenient to travel with your own car.

How many days will you be needing a car for? – If you’re going on a week’s holiday that entails a lot of driving, renting a vehicle will avoid clocking up the many kilometres on your own car.

Location and terrain – If you’re tackling rough conditions, your trip might require a more robust vehicle than your own.

The rental company’s terms and conditions

Pick up and drop off sites – Are the locations and times convenient for you and the trip you’ve planned? Can you book online? Don’t forget that you’ll be charged a penalty fee for late collection or return of the vehicle.

Kilometre restrictions – Unless you opt for unlimited mileage, most rental companies in South Africa have a daily limit of between 100 – 200km a day and charge an excess for every kilometre over that limit.

Insurance – Fire and third party liability insurance is mandatory on rental vehicles. Check the cost of optional cover you may require, such as accident and theft.

– Fire and third party liability insurance is mandatory on rental vehicles. Check the cost of optional cover you may require, such as accident and theft. Rental charges – Rental companies charge for: a daily hire cost, late pick up or drop off, extra drivers, excess kilometres, fuel (if you fail to return the car with a full tank), and any damage incurred to the vehicle.

How your car compares

Your final decision can be based on your own vehicle:

Is your car safe? If your car rattles and shakes at a whisper of a wind, or is akin to a sardine can, taking it on a long road trip would be unwise.

Is it reliable? Rental cars are maintained regularly and checked before renting it out and therefore is less likely to give you trouble on the road.

Is it comfortable to drive on long journeys? Especially on journeys over four hours, comfort starts becoming more important as it can have an impact on safety.

Is it adequate in size? If your car is a hatchback and you’re travelling with four or more passengers, this is your chance to drive a SUV!

Is it appropriate for the terrain you’re embarking on? Think about the roads you’ll be travelling on, as well as the gradients.

How economical is it? If your own car is a bit of a petrol-guzzler, renting a more fuel-efficient car can save you money at the filling station.

Do you lease or own? Clocking up the kilometres and exceeding the allotted mileage on a leased vehicle can potentially cost you a pretty penny.

Are you planning to keep your car forever or sell it in the near future? Long trips add wear and tear as well as kilometres on the clock which will affect its resale value. This, together with the added dings and dents will cause further depreciation.

The tricky question of cost – If the deal breaker is budget, you’ll have to get out the calculator and rely on a fair deal of mathematical skills to compare the two options. It might be really difficult to get an accurate comparison, and remember that there are various factors that affect costs:

The vehicle make and model The day of the week you’ll be picking up and dropping off Insurance and other fees which also varies between rental companies



You’ll also need to know:

The total distance of your trip

The average cost of fuel at the time of travelling in the regions you will be travelling in

An average of your car’s fuel consumption

Conclusion

It’s clear that the decision to rent or drive your own vehicle does not rely on a one-size-fits-all answer.

It depends on the trip itself, what your plans are at your destination, the terms and conditions, your future plans for your own vehicle, and how your own car compares in terms of suitability and cost.

