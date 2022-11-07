Axxess “Live Summer and ChillAx” with an unbelievable LTE deal

The summer countdown has begun, and Axxess LTE is a must-have to get connected this summer.

With Axxess’ Telkom LTE service, you get an exclusive offer when you sign up for any Capped Telkom LTE service this summer.

Get any Capped Telkom LTE package now and get a fantastic discount on a Huawei MiFi router for only R199, plus a Free Huawei Bluetooth speaker with your purchase, but you need to hurry as this is a limited time offer.

Axxess LTE, your everywhere connectivity companion

If you’re going off-grid this summer, LTE is the best option to stay connected whenever and wherever you are in South Africa.

With family and friend reunions coming up, stay connected and have some summer fun while taking your LTE with you.

It’s no surprise that Axxess was acknowledged as Telkom’s top LTE seller in South Africa for the second year running.

You get excellent pricing and reliability, plus you have a variety of choices with tailor-made packages to suit your needs.

24/7 Support for peace of mind

Axxess’ 24/7 technical support centre ensures that clients have all the support they need.

It is this commitment to client service and great value that has positioned Axxess as a Market-leading ISP in South Africa.