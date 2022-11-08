2022 South African Investor Report now available – Free download

Daily Investor has released its 2022 South African Investor Report, which provides valuable insight into South Africa’s investment community.

The Investor Report is based on a survey conducted by Daily Investor in October 2022, in which 1,090 South African retail and institutional investors took part.

Key findings in the report include:

Less than half of South African investors use a financial advisor.

International shares are the preferred option for growth among South African investors.

Performance is the most important consideration when it comes to investing – trumping safety and fees.

Allan Gray has the strongest brand among South African investors.

