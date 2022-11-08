Bank Zero will not increase fees in 2023

Bank Zero has become famous for offering the majority of its services with no fees – and Bank Zero CEO Yatin Narsai has now confirmed that this will not change in 2023.

“All the Zeros are indeed still Zeros,” said Narsai.

“Our other low fees have either remained the same or have been reduced even further, and this is a beautiful inflation-beating story at a time when living costs are increasing beyond what is palatable.”

This story began in earnest when Bank Zero launched publicly one year ago to provide solutions to the real banking problems of individuals and businesses.

It immediately disrupted the market by providing enhanced access to banking services without the usual costs.

It currently does not charge its customers monthly account fees, or for transfers between accounts, EFTs, local and international card payments, debit orders, notifications, recent statements, and more.

This has fuelled incredible growth for the digital bank and left its customers extremely happy with its service.

Bank Zero’s new fee list, including all of its free services, can be viewed below.

Innovative benefits

Bank Zero isn’t only about reducing prices, though – it also offers powerful and unique functionality, including:

The ability to open accounts for both individuals and large businesses from day one.

Security features such as a patented card.

A unique process to detect rogue debit orders.

A unique-in-the-world card subscription model.

Providing youth with their own personal app logins.

Letting customers “friend” each other to accounts so they can share savings or expenses.

When it comes to these and other features, Bank Zero listens to its customers to inform its decisions – such as when it recently launched the ability to make cash deposits.

This was a feature that was added due to popular demand from Bank Zero’s customers, who can now make deposits at any Shoprite or Pick n Pay till-point for only a small fee set by the retailers.

Customers appreciate that Bank Zero offers them the banking experience they want, at lower costs than its competitors.

It is therefore easy to see why customers are flocking to Bank Zero, and why you should too.

