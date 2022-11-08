JG Electronics 3C Basic – The most versatile system for a sublimation printing business

If you want to be your own boss in the sublimation printing business, the Muggit 3C Basic is one of the best systems you can purchase to start a business in transfer media printing.

To make a transfer, you print onto transfer paper, place the paper into the appropriate press, and within a few minutes, you have a truly fantastic transfer.

Whether you want to personalise t-shirts, caps, plates, a variety of different mugs, or almost anything else made for sublimation printing; the 3C basic is a multi-function system that can do it all for you.

How it works

The Muggit 3C Basic uses a Muggit 38 x 38cm 8-in-1 high-pressure T-shirt press that can be combined with cap, plate, and mug press elements.

This press is coupled with a reliable Sawgrass A4 UHD Gel sublimation printer to give you the ability to print on and personalise a huge variety of consumable products by just using one system.

JG Electronics has also added a variety of transfer papers and all the accessories needed to get your small home business up and running in no time.

Have a look at this video to learn more about how the Muggit 3C Basic works.

Who is this system designed for?

The versatile Muggit 3C Basic sublimation printing system is aimed at small and home businesses that do not intend to produce large volumes, but rather want top quality every time.

Whether you want to personalise caps for an outdoor sports event or T-shirts for a bridal shower or even customise mugs with brand logos, this multi-function system is suitable for you.

It is particularly valuable for anyone who wants to sublimate on a wide variety of different sublimatable products and substrates such as metals, ceramics, plastics, fabrics, wood, and magnets – the list is endless.

Profitability

This versatile system is extremely popular and therefore has many reliable high-quality accessories, equipment, design software, print managers, and how-to guides.

This gives you extra help when using the 3C Basic – allowing you to manage your business better so you can make a large profitable income.

JG Electronics can help you become a profitable printing business through its extensive range of impressive services and materials assisting you all the way.

A basic system from JG Electronics can include:

Sawgrass SG500 UHD Gel Printer (A4) – 2-year warranty (if used with genuine Sawgrass inks)

(if used with genuine Sawgrass inks) Starter pack of Sawgrass UHD sublimation Inks

Muggit 38 x 38cm 8-in-1 high-pressure T-shirt and tile press ( 2-year warranty on cap and T-shirt elements )

) Muggit full wrap-around mug attachment with 4 elements

Muggit plate attachments (for pressing side and dinner plates)

Muggit cap attachment

Sawgrass Virtuoso print manager for sublimation + training videos + manuals

Heat Tape + USA Teflon + A4 Nomex Pad + Digital Timer + Coreldraw 2020 Essentials (FREE)

Product Marketing CD (with pictures of products on for you to show your customers)

“Marketing and running your own print business” guide

Transfer papers for sublimation, dark fabrics, and light cotton

Muggit coating film (allows you to coat your own products for sublimation)

6 white premium mugs and Scraper

Sublimer circle and 5-pack of sublimer keyrings

Can you add on to the 3C Basic system?

You can add almost any other equipment to the awesome Muggit 3C system to make it an even more versatile system for your business needs.

For example: you can add the Silhouette Cameo Cutting machine, which is one of JG Electronics’ best sellers.

The Silhouette Cameo 4 is a perfect add-on for those who want to expand their existing small business to new creative possibilities such as branding, sticker vinyl, heat transfer vinyl, cardstock event stationery, and other DIY industries.

With this amazing vinyl cutter, you can cut thicker material as it has the highest downward force in its sector (5kg).

JG Electronics’ wide range Cameo blades give you the ability to cut felt, leather, fabric, cardstock and so much more like a pro.

Cut out fun projects with incredible precision in less time as the Cameo 4 cuts jobs up to 3 times faster than previous older cameo models.

In-house support

Alongside JG Electronics’ profitable 3C Basic System they offer FREE one-on-one training to help their customers learn new printing techniques and tips to enhance their printing experience.

JG Electronics also provides impressive online, in-person, WhatsApp, telephonic, and tech support quickly and efficiently.

If that wasn’t enough, JG Electronics’ remarkable in-house software is purpose-built to provide each customer with guidance and instructions on how to press various products.

This central hub is available to all customers and provides all the tools you will need to find design templates, support videos, costings, and loads more.

It is frequently and automatically updated to reflect the latest instructions and templates for JG Electronics’ extensive range of products – therefore, you always receive accurate data to help you get the best quality, results, and profits for your sublimation printing business.

Top brands stocked at JG Electronics

JG Electronics stocks 20 different top brands across all its branches in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Bloemfontein, and has offered the widest variety of sublimation consumables throughout its 32 years of being in business.

It also provides a fantastic range of exclusive products – such as Xylo Paste, sublimer coated acrylic, and unique sticker vinyls that are manufactured to JG Electronics’ preferred specifications.

It is the only company in South Africa that offers a 2-year warranty on both its Sawgrass sublimation printers and Muggit T-shirt and Cap press elements.

JG Electronics products are tested and researched before being introduced to the South African market.

Should any product be defective or otherwise unsatisfactory, JG Electronics will provide replacements or credit as per the customer’s choice.

Should you have any questions about their products or services, you can call the company’s centralised helpdesk for assistance

Find out more – Contact JG Electronics here.