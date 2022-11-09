Blinds Direct – Widest range of blinds delivered nationwide including remote or automatically controlled roller blinds

Blinds Direct supplies roller blinds with a choice between manual chain controller or remote control – with the latter providing the choice between using a remote control or the Home Kit smart app.

In most cases the automation kit can be retrofitted to existing Blinds Direct supplied blinds, allowing you to upgrade as required.

The Home Kit Controller app gives you access to comprehensive blind automation for your home through a pre-programmed schedule, by tapping a button on your phone, and via voice control through Siri and Google.

You can use this technology after purchasing stunning automated blinds from Blinds Direct’s store.

How it works

When you buy blinds from Blinds Direct, you will be taken through a simple purchasing process – which includes choosing between manual and automated blinds.

You will need to select the automated option if you want to be able to use the Home Kit Controller app to control your blinds.

Then, when you install your blinds, a smooth, motorised roller will be provided as part of this package – as opposed to a manual chain-operated cord.

Once your blinds and the motorised roller have been installed, you will be able to control your blinds using the Home Kit Controller app – which is downloadable for free on the Google Play Store and Apple AppStore.

Each automated roller can be controlled by a remote – but the Home Kit Controller app provides the extra functionality of managing all of your blinds through a single pane of glass.

The app is therefore particularly convenient for scheduling your blinds to be opened and closed at certain times, while the channel remote is useful if anyone wants to open or close the blinds outside of automated periods.

The Blinds Direct widest range

Blinds Direct has covered everything when it comes to widest range of window coverings.

It boasts an extensive range of blind fabrics and finishes for you to choose from and offers a simple process to request the other important details – like your preferred fitting type and the blinds’ dimensions.

Once you have ordered your blinds, you will also benefit from free nationwide courier-to-door delivery.

Alternatively, Blinds Direct’s team of passionate professionals provide assistance with a selection of blinds to suit your requirements and assist with any installation queries.